Kim Kardashian wears skintight bodysuit for boys trip with sons Saint and Psalm

Kim Kardashian and her sons Saint and Psalm showed off their most fashionable drip for a recent trip to New York.

Kim is known for her up-to-the-minute fashion trends, but she isn’t the only stylish one in her family.

The 41-year-old mom shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.

Kim Kardashian takes boys trip with sons Saint and Psalm, shows off their ‘crazy drip’

Recently, Kim shared a carousel post on Instagram, showing herself and her two boys in their most fashionable attire for a trip to NBC’s studios on Rockefeller Plaza in the Big Apple.

In the post, which the fashion mogul captioned, “Boys trip w their crazy drip 💧,” Kim posed for several pics alongside Saint and Psalm.

The first slide showed the threesome posing in front of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show logo on the wall, Kim holding her youngest child, Psalm, on her hip, as his big brother Saint stuck out his tongue for the laidback snap.

For their drip, 3-year-old Psalm opted for a camouflaged jacket, white t-shirt, gray cargo pants, a green New York Yankees ball cap, and gray athletic shoes. Big brother Saint went with a sports jersey that read “Nuclear Cowboys” with the number 28 printed on the front and “Love & Peace” on his sleeve. He paired his jersey with an oversized plaid jacket, dark-washed distressed denim, white athletic shoes, and a red New York Yankees ball cap, his braids peeking out from underneath.

The trio squatted to pose for a group pic with boys seated on each of Kim’s knees in another snap, Saint was seen sucking his thumb. Taking things outside, Kim’s next slide showed herself and her sons walking the streets of New York, where Kim’s outfit was on full display.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder rocked a simple, black, one-piece catsuit that showcased every curve, paired with black booties and a glittery, silver handbag. The Kardashians star wore her platinum blonde locks down and parted in the middle, adding a pair of black sunglasses to complete the simple yet chic look.

Kim’s boys trip post was well-received by her friends

Garnering over 2 million likes and nearly 8,500 comments, Kim’s post was well-received by her fans and friends. One of Kim’s childhood BFFs and CEO of Blended Strategy Group, Allison Statter, commented, “The cutest ever 💙💙”

The chief marketing officer of the KKW brands and Kim’s friend, Tracy Romulus, wrote, “The cutest 😍”

Model and Baby Phat creator Kimora Lee Simmons left a slew of red-heart emojis in the comments section to show Kim some love.

Kim, who recently admitted to getting Botox, is quite the busy mom and businesswoman — after traveling to NYC with her boys, the media personality set off to France for Paris Couture Week alongside her eldest child, North. This comes on the heels of a hilarious Instagram Live that Kim recently shared, as Saint and Psalm photobombed their mom, catching her off guard and entertaining her fans.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.