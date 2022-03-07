Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga catsuit made out of sticky tape during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian wears an outfit made all of tape. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Kim Kardashian has been in the news even more so than normal lately, as she has legally become a single woman and taken “West” off of her name.

While Kanye is unhappy about the whole situation and bothers both Kim and her new beau, Pete Davidson, Kim has moved on. In fact, she was just spotted during Paris Fashion week in a complete Balenciaga catsuit made out of caution tape.

What was it that Kim Kardashian wore to Paris Fashion Week that stunned fans?

The outfit hugged Kim’s curves and was skin-tight, and it also had the name of the fashion brand all over the yellow tape. Moreover, the Balenciaga Hourglass handbag was also covered in the same tape.

As Kim walked, it was rumored that she sounded like sticky tape as the outfit rubbed against each other with every step she took. Even her heeled boots were covered in the tape, and Kim completed her look with black sunglasses.

Kim exclaimed, “I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down…Should I just let it rip?”

Kim debuted her look on Instagram, too, as she posed for a picture with Salma Hayek, as she showed off those curves and her figure in the tape-covered catsuit.

What has been going on between Kim and Kanye?

While Kim and Kanye share four children, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2), Kim has fought back against Kanye’s outbursts and has taken her identity back.

As she and Pete continue their relationship, Kanye has been seen with various women since their break-up. Supposedly, his newest fling and girlfriend is now Chaney Jones, whom everyone calls a Kim Kardashian look-alike.

In fact, Chaney has had to defend herself from critics saying she has gotten plastic surgery on her face to look more like Kim. Chaney did say, though, that she has gotten a Brazilian butt lift.

Before Chaney, Kanye had been dating Julia Fox, but it seems that he has moved on quickly to someone new.

Kanye has been in the spotlight as he can’t seem to leave Kim and Pete alone. There have been reports, social media comments, and text messages sent to Kim that could definitely be pinpointed as trouble.

Kanye has recently received backlash for putting a cartoon-like image of Kim’s boyfriend, Pete, into a music video. It appears that the Pete look-alike is buried alive in the dirt.

As Kim has had a history of showing off her fashion sense, this outfit for Paris Fashion Week takes her fashion statements to a whole new level.