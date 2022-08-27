Kim Kardashian unzipped in plunging top for car ride

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing off her curves and her edgy sense of style as she enjoys a car spin.

The billionaire mogul, 41, continues to make headlines for dropping new SKIMS merch and for enjoying single life again following her split from Pete Davidson, and she definitely seemed to be having fun in a video uploaded to her social media ahead of the weekend.

The clothing designer and reality star filmed herself ditching the icy blonde hair and back to brunette in a curve show posted to her Instagram stories, one offering little context, but definitely packed with the “Kim” effect.

Footage showed the mom of four enjoying a car ride and filming herself a little from below.

The ex to Kanye West showed off her curves and hints of her slimmed-down figure in a plunging and unzipped black top, one taking on a slight swimsuit finish.

Kim wore a full, but still light face of makeup, also showing off her plump pout.

Kim Kardashian single…and ready to mingle?

Earlier this month, Kim ended a nine-month relationship with former SNL star Pete Davidson, this in the wake of her 2021 divorce from rapper Kanye West. While the couple is no more, sources close to Kim are claiming that she’s ready to date someone else.

“Kim has plenty of options. All of her friends are constantly trying to set her up,” insiders at E! News state. “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn’t compromising her freedom right now. She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again.”

Despite being super busy with her multiple businesses and four kids, Kim did make a massive gesture towards Pete shortly before the couple split – she jetted out to Australia while Pete filmed his Wizards movie.

Kim Kardashian is business as usual

Kim continues her iron grip on the retail space, continuing to run both her SKIMS and SKKN by Kim brands. Back in June, she mentioned skincare and Pete all in one sentence, telling Today:

“I’ve learned so much about skin care, actually, from him. He’s really into skin care. That’s, like, our thing. We go to dermatologists and facials,

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.