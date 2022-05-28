Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction in sheer underwear

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is currently front-page news for suffering an exposing wardrobe malfunction while in see-through underwear. The 41-year-old billionaire mogul was brave enough to post the whole thing to her Instagram stories this weekend, this as she promoted her 2019-founded SKIMS brand and proved that all publicity is good publicity.

Kim made sure to edit her video as she stayed inside Instagram’s no-nudity rules, but it was all quite oops.

Kim Kardashian suffers oops moment in sheer underwear

The new Hulu star had been filming herself in selfie mode and in an array of SKIMS looks when the unpredictable moment happened.

Showing her 313 million followers a pants and bralette look to begin with, Kim quickly switched to a racy and black sheer bra as she rocked her new, icy-blonde locks.

Preening herself and flaunting her recent Met Gala weight loss, the former E! star was heard saying, “S**t,” as she grabbed her chest, realizing that her nipple was on show. The mom of four then used a banner emoji to cover up her exposure.

Malfunction or not, Kim likely sold even more of her now-iconic SKIMS brand. Earlier this year, the star made headlines for hitting a $1.8 billion net worth.

SKIMS now boasts over 4 million followers on Instagram. This year, it launched SKIMS Swim, with a recent post also seeing CEO Kim look back on her Fendi collab.

“The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to “fixing” or changing a woman’s natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back or plunging neckline. I also wanted SKIMS to feel accessible for all women, so from the beginning I wanted at least nine shades and an extended size range,” Kim told Nordstrom of her brand, one initially named Kimono.

Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t mind’ wardrobe malfunctions

Proving that the “don’t care” mentality seen in the sheer bra video runs deep, the ex to Kanye West continued: “I don’t mind when my shapewear peeks out and depending on the outfit, I actually prefer it, so I’ll let the bras show under a blazer or sheer top. Shapewear doesn’t have to be hidden or a secret.”

Kim is also CEO of KKW Beauty, currently undergoing a rebrand amid the star’s 2021 divorce from Yeezy boss Kanye West.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.