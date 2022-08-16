Kim Kardashian stuns in tiny bikini for drink at the pool

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder shared photos of herself wearing a skimpy nude bikini while claiming she does her own “heavy lifting.” The photo, which gained over 3 million likes from her followers, proves that the mother of four is doing just fine post-breakup.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call it quits

Fans of Kim’s relationship with SNL alum Pete Davidson were disappointed when the news broke that the pair split.

Although the couple ended things as friends, neither has spoken out about the breakup. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

While fans initially thought Kim was going back to ex-husband Kanye West, a source claimed that it was the age difference that ended things for the couple.

Kim is a mother to four children that she shares with Kanye. While Pete, 28, has no children.

A source close to the couple claimed that Kim was exhausted by the relationship, and the two “are just in very different places at the moment.”

Although the couple only dated for nine months, they appeared to be very committed to one another, with Pete getting multiple tattoos dedicated to their relationship.

Although Kim has not deleted any of the Instagram posts featuring Pete, sadly, reconciliation doesn’t appear to be in the cards. However, the breakup news came as a delight to Kanye.

Kanye West claims’ Skete is dead’

The relationship between Kanye West and Pete has been rocky since the start. Kanye has been very vocal about his dislike of Pete dating his ex-wife.

At one point, Kanye encouraged his followers to berate Kim and Pete if they saw them in public, although he later deleted the post.

But when news of Kim and Pete’s split was announced, Kanye took to Instagram to announce, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28”.

A furious Kim urged Kanye to remove the post, which he did.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22.