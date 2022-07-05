Kim Kardashian stuns in skintight neon spandex for girls day with North in Paris

Kim Kardashian stunned onlookers in neon green spandex pants while in Paris with daughter North. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian proved she is able to keep the weight off after flaunting her trim waist while in Paris.

The Kardashians star stepped out in Paris with her daughter North to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show. She wore an outfit few could pull off, giving a show-stopping performance just walking the streets of the City of Lights.

Kim Kardashian showed off her weight loss in neon green spandex

Kim wore neon green spandex pants paired with a tight, camouflage crop top; the outfit not only showed off her most famous asset, her curvaceous butt, but it accentuated her tiny waist.

The SKIMS founder has the same spandex Balenciaga pants in multiple colors, including pink, black, and gold, all of which she has been photographed in.

Kim accessorized the outfit, which has recently become quite the common look for her, with oversized, futuristic black sunglasses and a silver, jeweled purse.

She kept her long hair in its signature middle part while keeping it platinum blonde, a look she has favored recently.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim went to the show with her daughter North, 9, who looked stylish. She wore a bomber jacket from her dad, Kanye West’s previous streetwear brand, paired with loose black pants.

The fashionista-in-the-making accessorized with a small Balenciaga purse, black Balenciaga crocs with silver studs, and blue-rimmed sunglasses.

The mother and daughter duo were joined by Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, both keeping a low profile, with Kris in a simple all-black outfit and Corey in a casual blue t-shirt and matching trousers.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim has been open about losing 21 pounds for the Met Gala

Kim has been super public about her recent weight loss, first claiming she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala, and later revealing she lost an additional 5 pounds, bringing the total to 21 pounds.

She appeared on the Today Show to talk about her weight loss, claiming she looked at losing weight as an actor looks at a movie role. She told host Hoda Kotb, “Yeah, you know, I looked at it like a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I am down 21lbs now.”

Despite receiving some backlash for talking about losing so much weight in such a short time period, the reality star doesn’t seem to be bothered, instead, she is proud of it.

She told the Today Show hosts, “I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating – I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.”