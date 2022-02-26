Kim Kardashian stuns in skintight latex, thanks Prada as she moves away from Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in an all-black ensemble including skin-tight latex and matching gloves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian continues to prove she’s a fashion icon.

Amid her recent split from Kanye, the media personality and model recently showed off her love for Prada in a sleek, black latex ensemble with a head covering and jacket from their vintage ski line.

Kim Kardashian stuns in vintage latex Prada ensemble

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kim shared a pic of herself walking out of a building, with every part of her body covered except for her eyes, which were sporting black sunglasses.

The 41-year-old beauty’s hair and face were covered as she walked, holding up one hand to her head as she sported black leather gloves on both hands.

Kim wore a cropped, waist-length black jacket that was fully zipped, paired with skintight latex pants and black knife booties.

“✌🏼 Milan – thank you Prada for the love!” Kim captioned her post. “Can’t wait to post all my @prada looks 🌪 Big shout out to my glam squad, u guys killed this look once again! @mariodedivanovic @chrisappleton1 U always come thru 😝 and always @superrrdani 🥷”

In her Instagram Stories, Kim also added a few screenshots of her head-to-toe black look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first slide, Kim walked along the street at night and she added the text, “My glam team hates me 😂”

In the next slide, Kim shared the same pic as her post and this time captioned it, “Vintage @prada Ski 🎿🌪💣 👽”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s glam squad jokes about her covered hair and makeup

Kim’s friends and some of her glam squad showed up in the comments section to compliment her look.

Kim’s longtime hair stylist Chris Appleton joked about her hair, which was completely covered in the outfit, and commented, “Great trip! Love this hair on you 👌🏽😂😩”

Kim’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic also joked with the socialite, writing, “Best trip 😍❤️🙌 love your makeup in this shot!”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Phil Riportella, husband of Kim’s friend Simon Huck, commented with two black heart emojis and Canadian Instagram model and TV personality Olivia Pierson wrote, “This fit with the tights is fireeeeee 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍”

The SKIMS founder has been in Milan for Fashion Week where she’s been showing off several different looks by Prada, a change from the Balenciaga looks she once flaunted, styled by Kanye West.

Kim is the face of Balenciaga in their latest campaign, but according to a source, she is “finding her own voice” in the fashion world without Kanye and is moving on with Prada.

“Kim has relied on Kanye’s style direction for the last 10 years and is finally feeling confident enough to step out without his help,” a source told TMZ. “She is working directly with designers of her choosing and is finally finding her own voice.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.