Kim Kardashian stuns in skintight Balenciaga on LACMA red carpet

Kim Kardashian showed out in skintight vinyl Balenciaga for LACMA’s Art + Film gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art rolled out the purple carpet for its 11th annual Art + Film Gala.

Among the many high-wattage Hollywood insiders gathered for the event were Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who both stunned in skintight looks.

Kardashian wore a painted-on black vinyl number by frequent collaborator Balenciaga. Her hair, still Marilyn Monroe platinum, cascaded in loose waves down her back.

Not to be outdone, half-sister Kendall Jenner left even less to the imagination in a sheer, long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit by Burc Akyol.

Jenner paired the eye-popping getup with a drapey, floor-length metallic skirt and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

The gala, presented by Gucci, was held at the museum, on LA’s famed Wilshire Boulevard.

Stars turn out for LACMA gala

Kardashian and Jenner weren’t the only boldface Hollywood names in attendance.

On the purple carpet, Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford donned matching Gucci pajama sets.

Gucci, which sponsored the evening, dressed some other high-wattage revelers, including actors Jared Leto and Andrew Garfield and singer Janelle Monáe.

The night was “unusually brisk” for Los Angeles, as Vogue reported, but the stars were not deterred.

On the contrary, partygoers “whirled about” the museum’s purple-carpeted dancefloor until early the next morning, singing along to Madonna and ABBA’s Dancing Queen.

Heidi Klum was in attendance, and, according to Vogue, accepted a compliment on her much talked about Halloween costume: “The worm was… major!”

Actor and director Olivia Wilde wore a shimmering silver and purple sequined number by Gucci. She completed the look with above-the-elbow firetruck-red leather gloves – which, Vogue reported, stayed on throughout the evening, even for the dinner portion of the night.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner go bold for LACMA

On Instagram, Kardashian shared some photos from the star-studded event, including some shots of her posing on the museum’s purple carpet.

For the event, Kardashian paired her skintight vinyl dress with matching gloves and pointy-toed stiletto boots.

She wore her hair loose and flowing in platinum waves. Her makeup was subtle and glowing, pairing a light smokey eye with a full, neutral lip.

On the red carpet, as always, Kim was perfectly composed; but the star also shared some more candid snapshots from the night.

In one, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder, 42, still in her gala outfit, wheels a room service cart down an empty hallway in the Beverly Hills Hotel. Hang that in the LACMA!