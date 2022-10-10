Kim Kardashian stuns in skintight Balenciaga for night of football

Kim Kardashian enjoys football Sunday in skin tight Balenciaga outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian has been spotted looking stunning in her skin-tight Balenciaga outfit. The mom of four was seen at a Rams game, hosting a playdate between her son, Saint West, and one of his friends.

The three can be seen having a ton of fun, as Saint West and his buddy were featured on Kim’s story cheering on the Rams. Saint, in particular, showed his support by wearing a Jalen Ramsey jersey, bright green sneakers, and a blue and white Rams cap.

The night took a sour turn when an announcer started to point out celebrity guests. While football attendees were fine when John Legend appeared, they didn’t seem too keen when the NFL announced Kim Kardashian was also in the stands.

Kim Kardashian blew a kiss at the screen, and the crowd of fans started booing the reality star. While it was a rude situation, Kim handled it with class and overall seemed unphased by the event.

With Paris Fashion Week happening recently, many people have been paying attention to the style icon and her killer looks.

Even people who don’t watch Kim on television have taken notes on her fashion influence. People couldn’t look away as she was spotted in her gorgeous skin-tight outfit for the football game.

Saint West and a friend posing at the Rams game. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian spotted in body-hugging Balenciaga outfit

At the Rams game, Kim ditched the white, yellow, and blue and opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a black long sleeve turtle neck shirt with a black vest over it.

She paired the top with skin-tight leggings, with the words “Balenciaga” written in thick letters on the waistband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She kept the accessories simple with black heeled boots, thick sunglasses, and a royal blue Balenciaga bag.

Kim has been having a huge platinum blonde moment with her hair lately. The reality star wore her hair down in a middle part. She kept her makeup simple, having her pink lip color be the focal point.

Kim Kardashian heading to dinner after the Rams game Sunday evening. Pic credit: JACK-HAKOP/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian has been quiet amidst Kanye West’s outburst

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has been in the news a lot lately, as her family has been making headlines with their new reality show, as well as the recent outburst from Kanye West.

Kanye has taken to Instagram recently to call out many celebrities and their actions, including Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and her family.

Regardless of Kanye being in the headlines, Kim has taken the high road, choosing not to speak on Kanye West and his recent comments. Instead, she continues to post about her kids and show her fans high-fashion looks.