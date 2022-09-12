Kim Kardashian stuns in red animal print bodysuit

Kim Kardashian’s platinum hair makes her eyes pop. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stuns in a red animal print bodysuit.

Kim Kardashian attends Beyonce’s 41st birthday party in Los Angeles.

Many other A-listers, like her sister Khloe, Zendeya, Drake, Megan Fox, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo, attended said party.

Kim is one of those celebrities who rarely fails when it comes to fashion.

Even more now, in this new era of hers, she often stuns in flattering outfits.

Kim attended the party wearing a scarlet catsuit with zebra stripes. Her now long platinum hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup was expertly applied as always.

Kim Kardashian stuns for Beyonce’s birthday party

The 41-year-old American socialite definitely turned up the heat with her look.

She accessorized the ensemble by carrying a shimmery black mini Balenciaga bag and an interesting pair of black sunglasses.

Kim shared with her 327 million followers on Instagram a photo dump of pictures from the night of that iconic party.

Kim Kardashian says she is a different person when she is blonde

Everyone loves changing their hair color. It’s no surprise that such change affects our personality as well.

Kim is the cover for the August 2022 issue of Allure, wearing nothing but a nude Skims body suit and a long blonde Rapunzel kind of braid that wraps all around her body.

When asked about her new platinum blonde hair, she said, “I have different energy when I’m blonde. I’m a totally different person. I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that b****y-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”

She also spoke about the extreme weight loss we saw her go through these past couple of months, especially since she showed up at the Met Gala with her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

She said to Allure, “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

Kim is the owner of successful brands like KKW Beauty and Skims. She was heavily criticized over the previous name, Kimono, which critics argued disrespected the Japanese culture. In August 2019, she legally changed and rebranded the shapewear company to Skims.