Kim Kardashian showed off her new SKIMS holiday collection in a hot pink satin bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian is more than just a reality TV star; she’s an entrepreneur with a highly successful lingerie and shapewear line called SKIMS.

Getting into the holiday spirit, Kim shared a video clip advertising SKIMS’ newest collection featuring tons of sparkle and shine.

In the clip, Kim wore a hot pink, silky bra from the new Season of Sparkle collection that looked incredibly comfortable with a stretchy waistband at the bottom and great support in the chest.

She paired the bra with matching hot pink, silky shorts that were tight around her waist and flattered her figure, showing off her recent weight loss.

Kim stood in front of a rack of clothes as she talked about the new pieces, describing the colors as well as different items such as intimates and cotton items in bright colors for the holidays.

Her platinum blonde hair hung down in front of her chest, and her makeup was quite light, with a beige eyeshadow and soft nude matte lipstick.

The video was posted to the SKIMS Instagram page with the caption, “Even more ways to shine just launched! Introducing new limited-edition collections made for sparkle lovers: flirty Woven Shine loungewear, sleek Rhinestone Stretch Satin foundations, and ultra-glam Sequin Intimates.”

Kim Kardashian advertised the new SKIMS holiday collection

The new SKIMS holiday collection lives up to its name with super bright colors and sparkles all over seemingly simple bras and underwear.

Fans of the brand can even get their hands on a hot pink bikini top that features sequins all over it for $78 and a matching thong for $48.

Other items include simple bras and underwear but in brighter colors like red, as well as rhinestones on dark-colored black and gray pieces.

Thankfully, SKIMS also offers a collection of super warm and cozy pajama and fleece sets that will get you through the winter without looking frumpy.

Kim made the announcement about the limited edition holiday shop at the beginning of the month, wearing a comfy-looking henley shirt in red. She claimed her brand is offering over 15 limited edition collections, including “perfectly-packaged sets, and all-new exclusive bundles, specially designed for everyone.”

Kim wore rhinestone bikinis to advertise the new SKIMS sparkle collection

Kim wore two different bikinis from the new collection, one in black and one beige, and both covered in rhinestones. She took polaroid-looking photos, something she and her sisters have done frequently lately, with selfies and a short video clip showing off the matching SKIMS ensembles

Kim showed off her incredible body in the barely-there looks, telling her followers the SKIMS holiday shop is now available. The post was liked over 4 million times, including by plus-size model Ashley Graham and actress Jessica Alba.

SKIMS recently won a CFDA Fashion Award

Kim can be very proud of her shapewear and lingerie brand, which recently received a CFDA Fashion Award.

The reality star posted shots of her outfit, a strapless, clear, black gown in which she was seen kissing her trophy, clearly excited about the honor.

Kim slicked her platinum blonde tresses back yet left them down in a high-fashion look, proving she absolutely deserved to be there.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.