Kim Kardashian turned 42 and looked hotter than ever as the mother-of-two flew high in style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian keeps improving each year as she celebrates her 42nd birthday and shows that age is nothing but a number.

The SKIMS co-founder boarded little sister Kylie Jenner‘s jet for a fantastic party that was all about Kim.

Kim documented the entire process in true Kardashian style.

The clip began with Kim as she climbed the stairs to Kylie Jenner’s private plane. On each side of the stairs were Vegas showgirls, complete with feather headdresses and burlesque attire, ready to show Kim the way.

The stairs to Kylie’s jet featured pink lighting feminine touch to the Kylie Cosmetics’ transportation.

Above the luxurious jet, in the plane hanger, there were metallic balloons that read, “HBD KIM” or “Happy Birthday Kim.”

Kim rocked a diamond bikini top and silk pants as she climbed the stairs and held onto her slacks in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories. Later videos revealed that Kim’s birthday ride on a private plane was every bit as luxurious as one could imagine.

Kim Kardashian stuns in birthday bikini

Kim boarded the jet, flipped her blonde tresses, and turned toward the camera.

Next, the clip showed half-filled champagne flutes with fresh strawberries on each rim. Beside the flutes were cocktail napkins that read “Kylie Air” in pink font. Of course, there were shooters filled with 818 Tequila, possibly the work of momager Kris Jenner.

The camera zoomed away from the beverages to show the aisles of the jet, with purple lighting and feathers adding an elegant yet futuristic look to the travel environment.

There were iridescent bubbles on the private jet’s ceiling as someone had clearly paid close attention to detail and created a fabulous environment for Kim’s birthday bash.

Another shot showed what appeared to be rainbow sprinkle-adorned candle rims with various photos of Kim K throughout the years. In another display of product placement, there were embroidered bags with SKKN by Kim, presumably filled with her skincare products.

As Kim celebrated her birthday, fans couldn’t help but remember Kylie’s 25th birthday two months ago.

Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday bash

While Kylie’s billionaire status may be debatable, her luxurious lifestyle is clear.

The Life of Kylie star celebrated her quarter-of-a-century anniversary with a yacht trip featuring family and friends.

Kim was on the guest list, and so were Kendall, Stassie, and LaLa Anthony.

Kylie even got a fireworks show in honor of her big day.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.