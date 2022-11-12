Kim Kardashian was a vision in one of her favorite designers as she showcased her curves and appreciated the arts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a black leather gown by Balenciaga.

Kim was one of the big names on hand for the LACMA Art + Film Gala, including Addison Rae and Billie Eilish. Kim’s model sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance with a black outfit of her own.

As a Los Angeles native, Kim has been a staple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala throughout the years. Luckily for Kim K. fans, 2022 was no exception as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

The Gala, in its 11th year, celebrated artist Helen Pashgian and director Park Chan-wook with Gucci serving as the host.

While Kim didn’t wear Gucci, she did rock a black gown straight off the runway from Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Haute Couture show.

The form-fitting Balenciaga gown hugged Kim’s famous curves and highlighted her slender figure.

Kim Kardashian stuns at 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Kim’s black leather gown featured a mock neck and the built-in signature gloves for which Balenciaga is known.

The couture dress had a dramatic train that trailed off to one side for extra emphasis.

Kim’s platinum blonde locks featured a center part with pieces swept over to one side and noticeably dark roots. The SKKN founder rocked smoky eye makeup, long lashes, and a matte lip.

But the businesswoman didn’t stop her Instagram carousel with red carpet photos. She also shared a fun photoshoot from a hotel, where she served as a concierge with room service.

Kim wheeled a tray with beverages that resembled Bloody Mary drinks, arriving at a hotel room door with the full cart in tow while dressed in couture. Kim also posed on a bed with her trusty smartphone by her side.

Although the event took place last weekend, Kim didn’t get around to posting photos until Saturday. The reality star has certainly been busy, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line

One of Kim’s most recent ventures has been the rebranded version of KKW Beauty, called SKKN. Kim dropped SKKN on June 21 and has promoted the line with makeup-free photos and informative videos ever since.

She shared a video last month where she gave fans and followers an application tip.

Kim explained in a caption that the manner in which products are applied has the potential for lasting effects.

She also wrote, “Rubbing in your products can stretch the skin, break down collagen and elastin, and prevent proper absorption.”

Kim advised followers to use a patting motion instead.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.