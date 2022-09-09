Kim Kardashian stuns in American Flag underwear

Kim Kardashian is bleached blonde and beautiful in American Flag underwear. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to show her love for America in a new post wearing American flag underwear and licking her lips.

The photos appeared on her highly-publicized cover for Interview magazine, where she appeared wearing a jockstrap.

The reality TV star shared the sultry shots with her 328 million followers, some of whom may not have had a chance to purchase her latest magazine cover.

The first picture featured Kim with Farrah Fawcett-like hair in a center part and loose waves. She licked her glossy lips and tilted her head to reveal bleach blonde brows.

She sported a double-breasted leather coat with a cinched waist, highlighting her slimmed-down figure. Kim posed in front of a simple blue background in the first shot.

The second photo featured Kim in a locker room wearing a sheer crop top, unbuttoned jeans, and a jockstrap. A spotlight shone on the reality star as she sat on a bench and leaned against the lockers.

Kim Kardashian stuns in Interview magazine shoot

Kim went into selfie mode for the third picture wearing a braless ribbed undershirt and posing in her famous bathroom with neutral tones that she and Kanye designed together.

The next selfie featured Kim in a mirror wearing high-waisted Adidas pants, paired with matching heels and the short sleeve crop top shirt from earlier photos.

Kim tagged her trusty hair and makeup team, including Ariel Tejada, Chris Appleton, and Nadia Lee Cohen. She kept it simple in the caption with patriotic-colored heart emojis.

The interview that accompanied the photoshoot was equally as interesting, as Kim addressed her wasteful habits and life as a blonde.

Kim Kardashian discusses life as a blonde

In her Interview magazine interview, Kim addressed her dramatic hair color change and plans to change her tresses.

She said, “I am keeping it for a little bit. I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”

Kim lost 20 pound to squeeze into an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala, and she has kept the pounds off.

She shared, “Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

Next, Kim will grace Hulu screens on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.