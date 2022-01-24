Kim Kardashian stunned in a black bikini while being ‘hurt’ over Kanye West’s nanny comments

Kim Kardashian is ‘living her life’ after Kanye West’s recent comments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kim Kardashian isn’t going to let Kanye West’s recent comments about her parenting stop her from promoting SKIMS.

Ever since Kardashian filed to divorce West last year, the couple’s relationship has changed. After attempting to win his wife back, Ye moved on to bashing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum through his music.

In his new song, “Eazy,” West threatened Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and possibly criticized how she cares for their kids. Throughout their six-year marriage, the couple had four children- North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2.

Although she’s had a rough week with West, Kardashian made time to flaunt her physique for the cameras.

Kim Kardashian wore barely-there outfits amid Kanye West drama

On Sunday, Kardashian posted herself modeling two swimsuit looks for a photoshoot. The mother of four traveled to the Caribbean for the photo op to promote her new SKIMS items.

Kardashian wore a nude one-piece with a scoop neck that showed off her cleavage for her first look. The KKW Beauty CEO played in the water as she wore a short and long-sleeved version of the outfit in the photos.

Kardashian opted for a black, string bikini for the second half of the shoot. The revealing set was intended for a nighttime look. Kardashian sat in the sand as the sun went down in one picture. The 41-year-old influencer then slicked her raven hair back and closed her eyes for the shot.

Before her shoot, West accused Kardashian of allowing nannies to raise their children when he’s not around. Although the Yeezy designer didn’t mention his wife by name, he said in “Eazy” that “the cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.” Following West’s claims, a source recently shared Kardashian is “hurt” he would mention their children during their divorce.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies,” the insider told People. “A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Of course she has nannies,” they added. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

How Kris Jenner is helping Kim Kardashian through her divorce

Even though she’s trying to move on with her life, Kardashian is upset by West’s decision to discuss their separation publicly. After “Eazy” came out, Ye also went live and said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kept him away from Chicago West’s party. West then claimed he only received access to the party when Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott let him in.

In December, Kardashian filed to become “legally single” and plans on moving forward with her divorce. Although she’s seemingly happy with Davidson, she still leans on Kris Jenner as her marriage crumbles.

“Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is,” a source told HollywoodLife. “But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some support every now and then.”

“She’s going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her mom during this time,” they added. “Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together, and Kim doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”

West began dating Julia Fox after they connected on New Year’s Eve. Since then, many fans have suspected he’s using the Uncut Gems actor to make Kardashian jealous.