Kim Kardashian struts in white crop top and skintight spandex with pin straight blonde hair

Kim Kardashian was spotted in a crop top and Balenciaga spandex pants. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely sensational on Tuesday as she left her hotel in New York City to head to the Today Show for an interview.

The Kardashians star wore a white t-shirt that was tied in the back to look like a crop top, revealing her hard-earned abs. Kim paired the shirt with a daring pair of red, white, and blue Balenciaga spandex pants that said Spring on one butt cheek and Summer on the other.

Kim Kardashian squeezed into spandex pants and white crop top

The spandex pants emphasized Kim’s small waist, and large backside, for which she is so famous.

She accessorized with stiletto heels that were covered up, a pair of flashy sunglasses, and a silver embellished purse.

Kim walked out of the hotel with all the confidence in the world, showing off her platinum blonde bob as she walked to her waiting car.

Kim discussed her weight loss for the Met Gala to fit into iconic dress

It was obvious from looking at her that Kim has definitely lost some weight, and gained some muscle in her abs and arms. The Skims founder talked about her weight loss during her Today Show interview, revealing to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she had lost 21 pounds in total.

Kim originally lost 16 pounds in order to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that she wore to the Met Gala, but she dished on the show that she had lost a further 5 pounds after that.

Kim Kardashian rocked a white crop top and Balenciaga spandex pants while doing a series of morning interviews in NYC. Pic credit: Backgrid

Speaking about the drastic weight loss (which occurred over just 3 weeks), Kim said she’s simply eating healthier and has cut out junk and fried food.

She told the hosts, “Yeah you know I looked at it like a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy.”

Kim lost even more weight after her initial Met Gala weight loss

She continued, “I am down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.”

Kim was apparently doing damage control as well after fans accused her of damaging the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress.

Host Hoda Kotb asked, “We keep seeing stuff like the dress is ruined the dress is this… all of that is not true…?”

Kim replied, “No. And I mean Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there [were] handlers in gloves that put it on me.”

Co-host Savannah clarified, “Ripley’s has said the dress wasn’t damaged.”