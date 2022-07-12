Kim Kardashian straddles surfboard in tight swimsuit

Kim Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is stunning in a cut-out swimsuit, and she poses with and straddles a surfboard.

The 41-year-old reality star has been making July headlines galore as she ushers in the Metallic Swim collection from her SKIMS brand, and a new set of photos shows her modeling the merch.

Kim Kardashian sizzles in Metallic Swim look with a surfboard

The billionaire mogul was featured on the SKIMS Instagram last weekend – the gallery also shouted out Kim’s 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover from earlier this year.

Posing amid lake waters from the Dominican Republic, Kim wowed as she flaunted her recent weight loss and modeled a skintight and plunging monokini in silver.

Straddling the surfboard, Kim highlighted her toned arms and legs, plus her killer abs while rocking the belly-baring one-piece, sending out bombshell energy and a zen one as she modeled a Nickel-colored piece from her new range.

“@KimKardashian making a splash in @si_swimsuit wearing the Metallic Swim Cut-Out Monokini, size S, in Nickel. Shop our latest swimwear drop now in select sizes and colors,” a caption read.

Kim had made May headlines for debuting her Sports Illustrated cover.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They’re iconic. Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the 90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women and I just have never been that” she told the magazine.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!” Kim added.

Kim Kardashian sizzles in SKIMS Metallic Swim

July, meanwhile, is bringing Kim all blonde bombshell as she flaunts the 21 pounds she’s dropped this year and promotes SKIMS’ Metallic Swim in 70s-style shoots. The skimpy pieces are all over Kim’s Instagram and the SKIMS one, followed by over 4 million. On June 21, the California native expanded her empire by launching her SKKN BY KIM skincare line.

Kim is also earning major cash as she fronts luxury designer Balenciaga. The entire KarJenner family is likely netting healthy paychecks from the Hulu series The Kardashians.

The Kardashians returns in September on Hulu.