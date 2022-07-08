Kim Kardashian straddles diving board in bikini

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has gone ’70s bombshell as she poses from a diving board while promoting her latest SKIMS drop.

The 41-year-old made headlines earlier this month for ushering in her Metallic Swim range, promoted via eye-catching and retro photos and videos. Of course, they’re all over Kim’s Instagram and the SKIMS one.

Kim Kardashian in tight bikini with diving board action

On Thursday, SKIMS shared two photos of Kim in a strapless, string-tied bikini that couldn’t have been tighter.

Photographed in sunlight and backed by a poolside parasol and a model, Kim posed, flaunting her 21-pound weight loss as she soaked up the sun from a diving board, showing off her tiny waist and killer abs in a strapless and silver metallic two-piece.

The Hulu star added massive bouffant curls as she continued her blonde phase, rocking heavy blue eyeshadow, statement circular earrings, and silver wrist jewelry.

A swipe right showed the reality star straddling the board with one leg stretched out in front of her as fans saw Kim in high-heeled mules in white.

A caption from the 2019-founded brand alerted fans, reading: “JUST DROPPED: METALLIC SWIM. Dive into ‘70s glamour. High-shine hues of Nickel, Champagne, and Gold give slick styles a lustrous finish that’ll make ‘em stare. Shop now in 10 styles, 3 colors and sizes XXS to 4X. @KimKardashian wears the Bandeau and Dipped Tie Bottom, size S, in Nickel. Shop now at the link in bio.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim had ushered in the Metallic Swim range at the start of July, quickly going viral as she snapped a figure-flaunting selfie in a tight gold bikini and from a bathroom. “SOON,” the ex to Kanye West wrote.

In a separate post, SKIMS described the range’s vibe a little more, writing: “All glitzed up and everywhere to glow. ‘70s poolside glamour meets barely-there beach vibes for a collection that captivates from cabana to club.”

SKIMS kicked off with shapewear but now retails everything from underwear and loungewear to slip dresses, sleepwear, and basics. Kardashian remains the main promo face for the label, although SKIMS has featured well-known models for promo – Kate Moss is one.

Kim Kardashian’s net worth sky-rockets in 2022

The SKKN BY KIM founder is worth an estimated $1.8 billion – with the launch of her new, 9-step skincare line, that figure will likely only rise. Kim also earns cash from her starring on The Kardashians, fronting designer Balenciaga, public appearances, and various endorsements.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.