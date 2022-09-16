Kim Kardashian squats low in gold bikini

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian is sizzling in a gold bikini as she drops it low and celebrates precious moments with her sisters while marking a special occasion.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul this week featured on sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Stories – everyone was out in full force to celebrate Stephanie Shepherd’s birthday. Stephanie is best known for being Kim’s former assistant, although she’s now gained somewhat of a celeb status in her own right status.

The night photo showed everyone posing and looking glam. Khloe had even added in a digital crown over Steph’s head.

In the photo, Kim showed off her killer figure and her 2022 weight loss as she mixed swimwear with nightwear.

The billionaire businesswoman sizzled as she modeled a very low-cut and skimpy gold bikini top, likely from her SKIMS Swim range.

Kim paired her look with tight, matching gold pants for a show-stopping finish. She posed crouched low on the outdoor path, accompanied by Khloe, 38, and friends.

“Happy birthday Steph! We love you! All of us love you,” Good American founder Khloe wrote.

Steph has turned 33.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim Kardashian and friends outdoors. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s former assistant reveals anxiety

Kim first hired Steph back in 2013 to be her personal assistant, although she then became COO at all of the Kardashian West brands. In 2018, Steph opened up to her Instagram fans, admitting tough times and poor mental health.

“I fully had a sobbing breakdown last night. Sometimes the pressure gets to me. I may not show it on social media but I def have moments of insecurity and anxiety that make me want to run and hide,” she wrote. Revealing her coping mechanisms, she added, “One of the best things for me to do when I’m feeling this way is to let myself feel it but not to sulk in it. I seek solace in my amazing friends.”

Steph also expressed gratitude for the support she receives, writing, “Thank you for holding my hand and always having my back.”

Kim Kardashian full steam ahead with brands

Kim continues to make headlines for running her empire, one now including her 2019-founded SKIMS brand, plus SKKN by Kim, launched this summer.

Kim shut down KKW Beauty in 2021, but she’s come back stronger than ever with her nine-step skincare line, one that’s cruelty-free and vegan. Also running both makeup and beauty brands is sister Kylie Jenner, 25.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.