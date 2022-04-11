Kim Kardashian sports silky pink bra and matching shorts while on vacation

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself in pink shorts and a pink bra top while in Hawaii. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian is taking a break from Los Angeles to spend some vacation time in Hawaii, but even Kim Kardashian has to do some promotion while on vacation.

The reality television star and entrepreneur shared a photo on Instagram where she gives the camera a smirk as she poses in her comfortable loungewear.

She had her hair in two long pigtailed braids and had a flower on one side of her hair. She posed barefoot with a lai of flowers in one hand. Her outfit was a bright pink sports bra and short shorts from her fashion line, SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian shows off a tiny pink outfit in Hawaii

Kim is surrounded by beautiful, lush greenery, palm trees, and a blue sky as she poses for her photo. Fans can see a pond behind her and, even further back, what looks to be the edge of the ocean.

She captioned her photo with a simple “Aloha” and flower emoji.

In the photo, fans got a great look at Kim’s toned legs, abs, and arms.

She tagged her clothing brand SKIMS in the post, letting fans know that her outfit was her own design. The star appears to be makeup-free for the photo, letting her natural beauty do the work.

Kim Kardashian shows off all assets in open-back white gown

Before leaving for Hawaii, Kim shared some photos on Instagram that channeled Carmen Electra at the MTV Movie Awards in 1998.

The SKIMS founder posed in a white gown with a completely open back and open sides, the top only being held up by a thin clear band that went across her back.

The form-fitting dress showed off every curve of Kim’s body and gave an air of elegance with its silk appearance.

Carmen Electra was “thrilled” to see Kim wear a dress similar to the one she wore in 1998. Although Carmen received some backlash, she shared on Instagram that she still has the dress and was happy to see Kim wear a style like that.

The fashionable entrepreneur stunned fans with her silver latex dress at The Kardashians premiere as well. Kim’s dress hugged her fit and curvy physique. Despite her role as a mom, it seems that, in one way or another, Kim is likely going to keep her title as a sex icon.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.