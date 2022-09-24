Kim Kardashian sparkles in busty glitter crop top and skimpy shorts

Kim Kardashians struts in head to toe curve hugging glitter outfit. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been serving high fashion looks as of late, and her recent outfit is no different.

Proving blondes really do have more fun, Kim was full glam on what appeared to be a photoshoot set.

In an Instagram post shared with her 330 million followers, the mother of four wore her bleach blonde locks in an effortless chignon as pieces of hair gently framed her face.

Her noticeably slimmer figure was partially covered by an oversized black jacket that she wore off her shoulders as it trailed behind her.

But even more stunning was the matching set she was wearing.

The reality TV star wore a busty, sweetheart neckline top. The small top was held up only by two thin straps.

Kim opted for a set of matching glittery hot-pants to complete the look as pointy-toed black pumps helped to elongate her legs.

Though her bottoms were extremely short, Kim’s famous rear was hidden, covered by the black coat.

Kim Kardashian x Dolce & Gabbana

Recently, Kim admitted that being with ex-husband Kanye West gave people “a different level of respect” for her, and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to the designer fashion industry.

Kim has worked with brands like Balenciaga, walking in their runway show and starring in their campaign.

And she’s now set to reveal an “exclusive surprise” at the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s SS23 Fashion Show.

The website doesn’t say much, but the promos have featured a very old Hollywood glam Kimberly in various situations with paparazzi.

The SKKN founder has posted several teasers to Instagram with the hashtag ciao, Kim.

As Kim spends time in Milan for fashion week, it’s no doubt that her fans are excitedly waiting to see what else the SKIMS owner has up her designer sleeves.

Kim remains laser-focused on a career in law

But make no mistake, while Kim is killing the fashion game, she’s also keeping her eyes on the prize.

After Season 1 of The Kardashians captured the moment she passed the baby bar on her final try, Kim continues to pursue her degree.

In her interview with Interview magazine, Kim claimed, “My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.