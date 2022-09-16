Kim Kardashian skinnier than ever in braless dress

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian is looking slimmer than ever as she continues to show off her 2022 weight loss.

The SKIMS founder made headlines for dropping 16 pounds earlier this year to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe. She went on to lose more weight, though, and is now 21 pounds down.

Earlier this week, Kim appeared on The Late Late Show with British host James Corden. The billionaire mogul looked flawless as usual.

Photos from the appearance were shared to mom Kris Jenner’s Instagram. Proud mama Kris marked her daughter’s appearance, posting shortly before it aired and writing, “Tune in to watch @kimkardashian on @latelateshow tonight at 12:37/11:37c on CBS @j_corden 🤍#LateLateShow.”

The opening shot showed Kim on James’ couch. The mom of four drew attention to her slender shoulders and tiny arms as she rocked a segmented and paneled silver metallic dress.

Going braless, Kim also showed off her curves, with the look further highlighting her golden tan. She wore her icy blonde locks down and over her shoulders. Of course, the makeup mogul also wore a flawless face of cosmetics with thick and defined brows, plus a warming blush on her cheeks.

Kim was probed over being single – she confirmed that she isn’t seeking a new relationship following her recent split from Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian says romantic choices are ‘not working’

Kim dated Pete for nine months, this in the wake of her 2021 split from Kanye West. Admitting that her approach to dating was “not working,” she added:

“I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working what I’m doing. So I don’t know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

When James asked her about navigating the celebrity dating circle, Kim stated, “I haven’t really thought about it. Because I just am not looking.”

Kim Kardashian back on the market after Pete Davidson split

Kim also confirmed that her biggest focus right now is law school.

The Hulu star said, “I just want to chill for a bit. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.” Kim has passed the baby bar as she sets her eyes on law. Her deceased father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer.

In 2022, Kim is also promoting her Beats by Dre collab and is busy running her newly launched SKKN by Kim skincare line.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.