Kim Kardashian showed a brand new blonde color but her half-dressed style stayed the same as Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian took Miami. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian took Miami with a little help from her sister Khloe Kardashian as she sizzled in a racy outfit and turned heads.

Kim jetted to sunny Florida, where she joined her sister Khloe Kardashian and grabbed a bite to eat at a local hotspot. While Kim and Khloe’s dinner choices aren’t known at this time, it was clear that long sleeves were not on the menu.

Kim chose the vibrant city to unveil a new shade of blonde hair and a skimpy ensemble while she attended Art Basel, a trendy annual gathering of culture and wealth.

For Kim K, every hair color and outfit has the potential to make a headline, and her darker blonde tresses with platinum highlights might do the trick. Diverting attention might be a good thing for the SKKN founder, whose ex-husband, Kanye West, has continued to create chaos.

Shifting the narrative would be especially beneficial as the reality star has been making waves lately because of her association with Balenciaga.

The brand has been mired with controversy since it debuted an inappropriate advertisement featuring the sexualization of children. Kim expressed discomfort with Balenciaga but stopped short of terminating her ambassadorship with the brand.

Kim Kardashian unveils honey-blonde hair in Miami

Although critics haven’t forgotten Kim’s Balenciaga association, her new hair color could distract outraged spectators. She rocked honey-blonde hair, which was noticeably darker than the platinum blonde she revealed at the 2022 Met Gala.

If Kim’s new hair didn’t distract fans, her outfit could too. She wore one of her favorite designers, Vex Clothing by Laura Petrielli-Pulice, rocking a latex bandeau by the brand. Kim paired the bandeau with oversized, high-waisted moto pants in blue and white with leather boots.

Paparazzi caught the businesswoman as she placed a hand in her freshly dyed hair. Kim’s face was covered by large sunglasses with rectangular frames, making it impossible to see her eye makeup. However, her plump pout and overlined lips were visible.

Pic credit: the mega agency/BACKGRID

As Kim enjoyed a change of scenery drama things seemed to cool down on the Balenciaga front.

Kim Kardashian has served as Balenciaga’s face

Kim has worked with Balenciaga for a few years, joining as an ambassador thanks to the brand’s association with Kanye West. Kim has rocked Balenciaga for many major moments, including the 2021 Met Gala and her SNL hosting gig last October. But Kim’s association with the brand became problematic last month.

A recent Balenciaga campaign featured children surrounded by empty alcohol containers and BDSM-style gadgets in a highly disturbing advertisement.

Kim denounced the advertisement on Twitter with a series of tweets and said she was re-evaluating her relationship with Balenciaga.

Then, Kim received backlash for allegedly trying to use her home as a distraction from her Balenciaga association when she posted pictures of her Calabasas crib.

Kim has never been a stranger to controversy, and time will tell how she navigates the latest storm.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.