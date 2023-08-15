Kim Kardashian sizzles in cheeky bikini for late night bike ride

If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian knows how to do, it’s turn heads.

The socialite certainly had us craning our necks with her recent share as she showed off her curves.

Going for a “nite swim in Puglia,” Kim wore a tiny gold bikini as she took a dip in the water.

The bikini proved to be a versatile piece of clothing as well, as fans saw the star begin to ride a bike in the tiny garment with a few swipes right.

We’re not sure that Kim went anywhere but around the pool on the bike, but the scene still made for an impressive photoshoot.

She did make sure to enjoy her time in the pool as well, as the last two slides show the reality star back in the water and enjoying her night swim.

Kim Kardashian unveils newest SKIMS bra

It’s not just a push-up bra: it’s the ultimate bra.

Earlier this week, Kim revealed her latest SKIMS project, the SKIMS ULTIMATE BRA. The advertisement claims that the Ultimate Bra will “give perfect shape, lift, and fit like you’ve never seen.”

“Drops this Thursday, August 17 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist for early access to shop.”

The results are seen in the video as Kim goes from her regular bra to the Ultimate Bra, showing just how far the shaping abilities of the new garment go.

Plus, there are no lines! Kim hates having lines in her clothes, especially bra lines, and this bra was designed for a seamless fit.

Kim Kardashian shares stunning images from teamLab Planets

If you’ve never heard of teamLab Planets, prepare to add this art gallery to your destination wishlist.

This art gallery is a permanent exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, and offers a full-body immersive experience of the artwork.

Kim recently shared some snapshots from a trip to teamLab Planets, and the results were stunning.

A couple of the photos show Kim standing with her back to a mirrored wall, with sparkling lights creating an illusion that looked like gems on strings.

Another shared exhibit is filled with large spheres that appear to change color with lights, as one image shows pink and another shows blue.

One final exhibit that Kim shared was another mirrored room, this time filled with flowers. Even the floor was a mirror, and it created an effect of pure fairytale magic with all of the plant reflections.

