Kim Kardashian showed off her stunning bikini body and ever-shrinking frame as she enjoyed sauna time with a pal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian appeared to be taking some time off from her busy schedule to work in some relaxation in the hot tub and sauna with a pal.

The 42-year-old former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her ever-shrinking frame to the tubs and steam-filled rooms as she and her friend posed for a side hug.

Rocking a black bikini top, with her lower half remaining concealed by the photo frame, Kim looked as stunning as ever as she gave a duck face while her brunette counterpart leaned in and smiled.

Despite being in a sweat-inducing environment, Kim still appeared to have decorated her lashes with mascara, though the rest of her face seemed to be makeup-free.

Kim tied her recently-dyed locks back away from her forehead and cheeks, leaving just hints of perfectly-messy strands hanging around her ears.

The SKKN by Kim founder looked youthful for her snap, continuing to defy her age as she showed off glowing skin from her head to her torso.

In snap number two, Kim posed alone, bringing her best modeling pose to the camera as she kept up with her pucker and held one hand up against the side of her head for added flair.

Kim Kardashian called out for a ‘thirsty’ snap

While Kim looked to be wearing a spa-appropriate ensemble for her most recent outing, the star has been accused in the past of sharing what some fans have deemed to be unsuitable for the web and the possible future viewing of her children.

In December, Kim went to her Instagram page to post a very risque snap as she captured her reflection in a window while showing off in a skin-baring bikini.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kim shared the jaw-dropping pic as a means of saying goodbye to 2022, however, her followers were not so thrilled with the star’s choice of farewell to the year.

Although the post garnered over 4 million likes and received positive attention from fellow celebs, others were less than enthused about the pose and attire pick, with many sharing their criticism with the mogul.

Some accused Kim of using filters, while one person questioned Kim’s decision in terms of her children, pondering how she plans to explain her picture to her kids when they are older.

Another user likened her to Britney Spears, who has been known to post her own eye-catching photos since the end of her conservatorship last year.

Regardless of what her followers might think, Kim has gone on to dominate social media with her stunning snaps and continues to use her famous name to not only create her own labels but also to lend a hand to existing ones.

Kim Kardashian is a brand ambassador for Balenciaga

The reality star joined forces with the fashion brand Balenciaga years ago, appearing at public events clad in stunning numbers from the label.

However, Kim ramped up her ties with the brand last year after becoming their ambassador, almost exclusively donning items from the company’s collection to all of her various publicized outings.

Rocking a gorgeous blue Balenciaga gown at the Vanity Fair after-party last year, Kim upped the ante when she appeared in a shocking head-to-toe outfit that sported not only a sleek gown but also a complete face covering that left her features unrecognizable.

According to Newsweek, Kim’s appearance in the jaw-dropping number saw online searches for Balenciaga jump a whopping 505%.

Despite her obvious ties to the company, her partnership with Balenciaga was put to the test recently after the brand faced backlash for putting out a child-centered ad that featured the youngsters holding stuffed animals that appeared to be accessorized with bondage gear.

Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on Balenciaga drama

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Kim finally broke her silence about the Balenciaga news while many questioned if she would cut ties with the brand.

Speaking out on Twitter, Kim reportedly penned that the pictures featured in the ad were “disturbing” and she felt “shaken” by their choice.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she said following her silence immediately after the backlash.

The star called out the label for the controversial photos, all the while skirting around saying whether or not she would be leaving the brand behind.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology,” she mentioned, adding that she felt confident that the company understood the ramifications of their actions and had acted appropriately in response.

It remains to be seen what Kim’s final decision will be in terms of staying with Balenciaga, but did say she was in process of “reevaluation.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.