Kim Kardashian shows slimmed-down figure in sheer public outing

Kim Kardashian shares slimmed-down figure in a sheer dress and SKIMS. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is going sheer as she wears a curve-hugging black gown that reveals her SKIMs shapewear.

While her sister Kourtney Kardashian reminisced about a trip to Italy with Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian promoted Good American in a bikini, and Khloe enjoyed a charitable night in a sultry ensemble, Kim was on hand for the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Paparazzi caught Kim wearing her shades at night as she entered the private residence, a fashion choice she, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner have done often.

Kim rocked her favorite designer, Balenciaga, in a skintight maxi dress with long sleeves and a turtle neck. The sheer ensemble hugged Kim K’s curves and showed her SKIMs shapewear underneath.

The dress fit like a glove and highlighted Kim’s 21-pound weight loss, a physical change she has rocked for a few months.

She sported her bleach blonde tresses straightened and in a side part.

Kim added a pop of color with green shoes by the famed designer and carried a small black clutch.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian joins the TIAH foundation fundraiser

Kim Kardashian was one of the celebrities on hand for the fourth annual TIAH fundraiser, which stands for This Is About Humanity.

Sign up for our newsletter!

TIAH describes itself as an organization “dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Once inside, Kim socialized with philanthropists Henry Winkler and Zoe Winkler.

The justice-loving reality star has shown a passion for law, passing the baby bar in December and recently beating Hillary Clinton at legal trivia.

Kim Kardashian’s busy post-breakup life

Kim Kardashian has kept busy following her early August breakup with Pete Davidson.

The split coincided with Kylie’s 25th birthday, and in Kylie style, the reality star celebrated big with a yacht party and fireworks. Kim and LaLa Anthony were among attendees at the private soiree. Then, Kim headed to Couer d’Alene, Idaho, where she enjoyed the lake life and even wakeboarded in a wetsuit.

Kim joined her sisters and mother at the Kylie Cosmetics launch for Kylie’s new blush collection with Ulta. Kim and the gang socialized with guests and took tons of pictures.

At the same time, Kim celebrated the new release of her Beats by Dre collaboration. Next up for Kim, she and her sisters will begin promoting Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.