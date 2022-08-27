Kim Kardashian shows slimmed down figure in satin thong and bra

Kim Kardashian is touting her SKIMS stretchy satin line. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian‘s underwear pictures are ramping up in frequency as the SKIMS founder teases a new release in four days.

The release is exciting for fans because Kim’s SKIMS items frequently sell out in minutes after she drops them.

While the latest drop will likely be no different, fans can dream about getting their favorite item modeled by the reality star.

The SKKN founder shared new photos on her SKIMS Instagram featuring her in a silky, satin set.

The photos featured a very blonde Kim Kardashian with shoulder-length hair.

Kim’s hair was in a side part and blew in the wind as she placed one hand atop her head.

She looked at the camera with her lips slightly parted and gave her best, fierce look.

Kim Kardashian touts new satin stretch lingerie by SKIMS

The latest picture featured Kim in a Scoop Neck Bralette and Butterfly Thong– both in size small.

Kim’s makeup was soft-glam with lined eyes and matte lips.

The caption read, “COMING AUGUST 30: STRETCH SATIN Get ready to get everyone’s attention in our new lineup of glossy intimates and foundations made of super silky, luxe satin that hugs your curves. Join the waitlist for early access to shop. Link in bio.@KimKardashian wears the Scoop Neck Bralette and Butterfly Thong, size S, in Armor. Photo: @donnatrope.”

The SKIMS Instagram touts 4.3 million followers, which is not too bad for a company page. Kim reposted the photos on her Instagram Story to provide extra exposure. With 329 million followers, that extra attention is more than any advertising could provide.

Kim Kardashian is keeping busy after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up earlier this month. The news was surprising because just a few weeks prior, she revealed that Pete would appear in Season 2. Pete appeared in the Season 2 trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu, leaving fans wanting more.

However, after the breakup, sources shared that Pete would only be in the background.

As for Kim, she is keeping busy following the split. Kim attended Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday celebrations on a yacht, and then she went to Idaho, where she got in touch with nature. At the same time, she released a new SKIMS line and a collaboration with Beats By Dre.

This week, she attended a Kylie Cosmetics launch featuring an Ulta partnership and Kylie Blushes. Kim stays booked and busy, and with Season 2 approaching, expect more of her in the next month.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.