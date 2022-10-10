Kim Kardashian shows slimmed-down curves in SKIMS spandex

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss is more apparent than ever in black SKIMS from her shapewear line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com

Kim Kardashian posed in her closet wearing black spandex by SKIMS for a new promotional shoot.

She shared the new photos on her Instagram for her 331 million fans and followers.

Many of Kim’s followers showed love in the form of comments and likes; she netted over one million likes to be specific.

The reality TV star likely knows that her social media page is the best promotion that money could buy, and she used her hefty following to encourage SKIMS sales.

The latest three photos featured Kim in all black from her latest glam collection.

Kim struck a few poses in a closet, with color-coordinated outfits on hangers behind her.

Kim Kardashian in SKIMS promotes new release

Kim’s black garment was high-waisted with a bustier that cinched her waist and showed off her slimmed-down figure.

The corset featured a zipper, adding a unique flair to the article of clothing. Kim’s long blonde hair was dark at the roots and styled in a low bun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim featured a natural look, with minimal makeup adding to the stripped-down vibe.

Kim first revealed her weight loss after slimming down earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 weight loss

Kim lost 16 pounds to rock an iconic dress previously belonging to Marilyn Monroe for her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Kim reportedly lost an additional five pounds, for a total weight loss of 21 pounds.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, has also lost a bit of weight, causing some fans to express concern.

However, Kim recently told Interview magazine that she has simply chosen a healthy lifestyle.

She revealed, “Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

Kim has shared that she won’t try to lose more weight. In another recent appearance on Today, Kim explained the lifestyle changes she had incorporated into her lifestyle. She told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she used to eat a lot of sugar, and cutting it out helped her waistline.

She explained, “I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating.” She added, “I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

The Kardashians streams every Thursday on Hulu.