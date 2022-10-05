Kim Kardashian shows slim figure in dress made of belts

Kim Kardashian poses in the dirt wearing a unique Balenciaga belt dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian rolled around in the dirt wearing a custom Balenciaga gown.

The reality TV star went strapless and sleeveless in the two-piece ensemble, fastened entirely out of belts.

Kim shared a carousel of photos with her 331 million Instagram followers, and she quickly received like and comments for the share.

Although Kim appeared at Milan Fashion Week because of her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, she wasn’t present for Paris Fashion Week. Instead, her little sister Kylie Jenner represented on behalf of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim revealed in the caption that she could not make the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, so the design house she represented sent her an outfit.

In true Balenciaga style, the belt dress was edgy yet fashionable.

Kim Kardashian rocks Balenciaga belt dress

The belts were in different sizes, although the color remained uniform and dark. Each belt buckle differed slightly, with oval and rectangular shapes making an appearance. The outfit cut off just beneath Kim’s bodice to reveal her slender waist.

She posed against a pile of dirt as she bent her legs and supported herself with her elbows. She paired the dress belt with open-toed leather mule shoes featuring heels and a thick strap.

Kim rocked oversized sunglasses with frames shaped as wings. Her bleach blonde hair was in a bun with her dark roots showing.

The mother-of-four was glowing with a natural beat as she rocked a low-key beat– a departure from her typical glam.

Her caption read, “When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me.”

Behind Kim, there was bright yellow crime scene tape, perhaps a nod to her new true crime podcast.

Kim Kardashian drops new true crime podcast

Kim surprised fans when she revealed her podcast, The System, would be released this month.

She told Interview magazine, “It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

The podcast was a natural fit for Kim, who recently passed the baby bar exam, making her one step closer to becoming an attorney.

Fans can check out Kim’s podcast, The System, with new episodes every Monday on Spotify.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.