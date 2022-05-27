Kim Kardashian shows skin in black sheer dress, kisses mini-me North West

Kim poses with North. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared some more photos from her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker. She posted a few photos with her eldest daughter, North West, as the two matched in black lace at the spectacle.

Kim wore a black, curve-hugging dress with a lace overlay, and the gown showed off Kim’s nearly 20-pound weight loss that she underwent to fit into a Marilyn Monroe archival gown. North was more conservative, in opaque black lace.

Kim Kardashian wears black see-through lace with daughter North West

A very blonde Kim Kardashian shared previously unseen and behind-the-scenes shots with her mini-me, North West.

In one picture, Kim bent over in her head-to-toe lace as she kissed her daughter North on the lips.

Kim’s bleach blonde hair was in an up ‘do with pieces of bang falling to frame her face. Kim pulled down the bodice to reveal serious cleavage in the sheer ensemble, in another photo.

Another black-and-white photo featured Kim and North front and center with Khloe in the background, powdering her face in the mirror. There were also photos of Kourtney and North. Kourtney, in a bridal minidress, grabbed North’s face affectionately while North smiled. In another photo, Kourtney and Travis got married, with Kourt’s infamous white veil as a focal point.

Kim also shared a photo that Khloe posted earlier. In that picture, a braless Khloe wears black-sheer lace and shows her cleavage. Kim’s cleavage was slightly more covered in the photo, with her arms visible through the sheer sleeves.

North wore her dark, long hair in braids. Her attire resembled that of a catholic priest, as she wore a black lace robe with white stitching on the sleeves. North’s black combat boots completed the look as she paired them with a black handbag.

The Dolce & Gabbana-designed shots keep coming as the family continues to photo dump after the wedding.

Kim Kardashian steals Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian did a Balenciaga shoot for the March 2022 edition of American Vogue. Before this week, few people knew the background story of the shoot and how it came to be.

Thanks to the latest KarJenner reality show, The Kardashians, fans learned how Kim got the cover. As it turns out, the cover was supposed to be Kendall’s. However, Kim got an offer for the Vogue shoot with one caveat: replace Kendall.

The Kardashians episode featured the events, including Kim’s meeting with the creative director and her conversations with momager Kris about how they would tell Kendall the news. In the end, everything worked out– Kim appeared on the March 2022 cover of Vogue, and Kendall was calm about the whole situation, giving Kim her well wishes.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.