Kim Kardashian shows shrinking curves in spandex after massive weight loss

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss and shrinking curves are visible. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian‘s figure continues to shrink, but her collection of photos is growing.

The Kardashians star posted to her Instagram Story in front of a closet that would make many weep.

Kim went into-selfie mode with sunglasses, blonde hair and a black bodysuit. She posted the photo before she headed out to join her sisters at the Kylie Cosmetics launch for her new blush collection.

Kim showed that her waist wasn’t the only thing that shrunk during her 21-pound weight loss.

The reality star still had curves, however, and she arched her back to make them more pronounced.

Kim crouched down on the closet floor as she displayed her thigh-high boots which featured a blue heel.

She carried a tiny Hermes bag, which although small in size, costs a pretty penny.

Behind Kim was an impressive closet with Hermes Birkin bags in different colors and sizes. The closet was stacked with perfectly organized shoes and boots in various colors and heel heights.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim later wore the outfit to a launch for Kylie Cosmetics, where the entire Kardashian Jenner clan celebrated its youngest member and her business venture.

Kim Kardashian attends Kylie Cosmetics launch

Kim Kardashian was on hand to support her sister, Kylie Jenner, at a Kylie Cosmetics blush launch this week.

A Kardashian fan on Instagram showed just how tiny the newly-bleached blonde has gotten in a video shared on the page.

Kim wore massive circular earrings and her hair in a low bun with the ends sticking out in a different hairstyle for the reality tv star.

She squeezed her way through the event with ease, thanks in part to her waning frame.

Kim Kardashian keeps busy after Pete Davidson breakup

As Kim deals with her recent breakup from boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, she refuses to sit home and wallow.

The SKIMS founder has kept busy, attending Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, where she took shots. Then, Kim went to Idaho, where she tried her hand wakeboarding and climbed on a sky bridge.

Kim also celebrated the launch of her release with Beats by Dre, including three neutral-colored earphones.

Most recently, she attended the Kylie Cosmetics event, but with her Hulu show’s Season 2 around the corner, promotion and interviews will ramp up.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.