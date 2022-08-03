Kim Kardashian shows rapid weight loss in black leather crop top and spandex leggings

Kim Kardashian displayed her rapid weight loss in a black leather crop top and leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian put on a provocative display on Wednesday, wearing a lot of black leather, paired with even more confidence.

The Kardashians star stepped out of an expensive-looking sports car at night, with the dark background adding to the edgy look of the photos.

Kim rocked a pair of black leather, spandex, high-waisted pants paired with a matching black leather crop top with cut-outs on the sides.

The top was extremely low-cut, emphasizing Kim’s famous cleavage, and the outfit showed off her gym-honed curves.

Kim’s hair was platinum blonde and cascaded down her shoulders with a middle part, and despite the dark night, she wore a pair of futuristic-looking sunglasses in a bat shape.

She also accessorized with a pair of knee-high, black, high-heeled boots and a black, glittery handbag.

Kim Kardashian showed off her weight loss in a black crop top and leggings

Kim even captioned the carousel of Instagram photos with a bat emoji, and they received over 998k likes, including from Emily in Paris star Camille Razat.

The ensemble highlights Kim’s rapid weight loss in the previous year, which started when she wanted to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

At the beginning of July, Kim spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about losing a reported 15 pounds to fit into the iconic dress and the criticism that followed.

She compared the weight loss to a movie role, telling the publication, “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles—they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.”

Kim Kardashian posed in a wet t-shirt and white bikini bottoms

Just two days ago, Kim shared a racy photo on Instagram, further highlighting her thin frame in a wet t-shirt in the ocean.

The Skims founder wore white bikini bottoms and a wet white t-shirt that said The Incredibles on it. She walked out of the ocean with an intense gaze at the camera as her platinum blonde hair clung to her back, the bottom half wet from a dip in the water.

In further photos in the carousel, Kim was shown throwing her head back in a seductive pose, putting her fingers through her wet hair as she showed off her toned physique.

She left the caption space empty, letting her photos do the talking, and they received over 4 million likes, including from models Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.