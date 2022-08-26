Kim Kardashian shows off toned abs in liquid metal swimsuit

Kim Kardashian is showing off her curved figure and toned abs in a liquid metal swimsuit.Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/Admedia

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting her breakup with Pete Davidson ruin her summer or slow her down.

The reality star has been continuously promoting her SKIMS brand and sharing impromptu photoshoots between time spent on vacation or with her family.

Kim has made several SKIMS and SKKN announcements this month, including new perforated clothing and some new shapewear.

In a recent SKIMS promo, it was revealed that Kim is currently wearing an extra small in her brand as a result of her weight loss this year.

Any backlash that Kim receives doesn’t seem to impact her for very long if at all before she moves on to the next thing and shows off her curvy figure.

Most recently, Kim went for a futuristic look in a silver latex swimsuit with a giant cut-out that showed off her toned abs and topped the outfit off with strappy white heels and major shades.

Kim Kardashian reveals extra small figure in liquid metal

Kim shared seven photos of the silvery look as she posed against, inside, and next to her prized Mercedes-Maybach S580.

The customized vehicle served as the backdrop for most of the shots and one even shows her sitting inside the driver’s seat, revealing the swimsuit’s open back as she appeared to check herself out in the mirror.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She let the pictures speak for themselves, only leaving a tornado emoji as the caption.

The post has gained over 1.7 million likes since it was posted.

The same day, Kim used Kourtney’s platform Poosh to discuss the health benefits of a plant-based diet. Her physique might be one thing, but the diet also relieved another issue Kim was dealing with.

Kim Kardashian reveals plant-based diet helps with psoriasis

Kim revealed in the past that she struggled with psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder that causes red, itchy spots on the skin, and as a result, psoriatic arthritis.

Kim stated that going with a plant-based diet has helped her symptoms a lot, but also noted that going plant-based has, “made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

As far as dealing with psoriasis, she also says that sometimes putting ointment or cream on certain areas and then wrapping it in Saran wrap helps, but that can’t be done everywhere.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.