Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in tight jeans for ‘happy era’

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous in tight jeans and a t-shirt this week as she celebrated a new era in her life.

Whether The Kardashians star is in full-on glam or dressed down for some chill time, Kim’s fashionista style is always on point.

The latest Instagram shared from Kim was no exception either.

Today Kim gave off chill vibes as she showed off her tiny physique in a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans with rips on one leg. Kim paired the jeans with a white t-shirt that fit her perfectly and a silver necklace to complete her look.

The IG post had three different photos with Kim standing against a white door in all of them. In the first two photos, Kim went for a more playful vibe with her duck lip face and her hands behind her new dark locks parted in the middle cascading down the front of her body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A final shot featured Kim in a more serious tone as she gazed into the camera, this time with her arms at her sides and part of her hair behind her back.

“happy era” was the caption on Kim’s IG post with no other explanation or meaning.

The caption could mean anything, but it comes on the heels of Kayne West reportedly getting remarried, so the timing does not go unnoticed.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS launches new Fits Everybody bra

There’s no question that Kim and her company, SKIMS, continue to promote body inclusivity. Kim created the brand for all body types, especially since she knows first-hand that one size does not fit all.

Last week, SKIMS’ released a new bra as part of the Fits Everybody collection, which fits all shapes and sizes and is comfortable. Kim confirmed that and the colors and sizes in an Instagram share to promote the latest product in the SKIMS family.

“JUST DROPPED: @SKIMS NEW FITS EVERYBODY BRAS. The buttery-soft Fits Everybody feel you love meets all-new, 360-stretch technology to offer your bust the best in shape and comfort. Don’t miss this major update – shop 4 styles in 9 colors and 62 sizes now,” she wrote alongside several photos of women of all ethnicities and body types.

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian buys a famous piece of Princess Diana’s jewelry

Kim has a new iconic piece of jewelry with a royal connection to add o her collection.

According to People magazine, Kim bought Princess Diana’s Amethyst Cross Pendant, which has square cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds, all adding up to 5.25 carats. The Kardashians star purchased the iconic piece for $197,453 at a recent auction.

The pendant was famously worn by Princess Diana back in 1987 at Birthright’s charity gala in London. Although Princess Diana did wear it on other occasions, that gala was the occasion that stood out.

“This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion — or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name,” Sotheby London’s Head of Jewelry, Kristian Spofforth, shared in a statement with the weekly magazine.

Kim Kardashian may be giving off casual vibes with her latest look, but her latest jewelry purchase proves she’s always got glitz and glam on her mind.

The Kardashians Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Hulu.