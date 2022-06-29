Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in faux leather leggings after weight loss

Kim Kardashian stunned fans in faux leather pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian showed off her extremely tiny waist on Monday night as she stepped out of her car, sashaying to her destination, with an obvious swagger.

The Kardashians star wore black, faux leather leggings with black heels, and a matching crop top that featured a halter neck and tied in the back, emphasizing her enviable cleavage.

Kim Kardashian’s faux leather ensemble highlighted her weight loss

The ensemble highlighted Kim’s ever-shrinking waist, though her famous derriere was still on display, proving that will never go away.

Kim was still wearing her current hairstyle, platinum blonde with a middle part, cascading down her shoulders, and despite the time of day, she wore a pair of black sunglasses.

She carried a tiny Balmain handbag in silver that featured a diamond-studded clasp in the front.

Kim was obviously feeling herself, though it’s unclear how she was able to sit in such tight leggings.

Megan Fox in black, faux leather leggings, and a matching crop top. Pic credit: HAKOP-A / BACKGRID

Kim wore the same outfit during a birthday lunch for her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to whom she wished a happy birthday on Instagram.

She sweetly captioned a photo, “Happy Birthday to my number #1 ride or die @khloekardashian I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are.”

She continued, “You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”

Kim faced backlash for her comments about losing weight for the Met Gala

Despite proudly showing off her weight loss, Kim has faced backlash in recent weeks for talking about it frequently. She first revealed she had to lose 16 pounds in just 3 weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala, and when she appeared on the Today Show recently, she said she lost another 6 pounds, bringing the grand total to 21 pounds.

She told the Today Show hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, “I looked at it like a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy.”

Kim dived more into her diet, explaining that she has simply cut out unhealthy foods, and doesn’t eat sugar anymore, saying it’s been a full lifestyle change.

She said, “I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.”