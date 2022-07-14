Kim Kardashian shows off then and now beach photos with all four kids

Kim Kardashian shared pics of herself and her four kids over the years as they posed at the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RodLamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian took a trip down Memory Lane recently when she shared current and throwback beach photos of herself and her four kids.

Kim and her ex-husband Ye share four children: 9-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm.

Over the years, Kim and her children have taken trips to the beach, and she’s always sure to capture plenty of memories in the form of photos during their visits.

Kim shared some photos on social media, showing side-by-side current and throwback group photos of herself, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The pics, shared courtesy of different fan pages on Instagram, first showed Kim and the kids in 2019 as they posed on the sand. Kim wore a gray, metallic one-piece swimsuit for the snap, holding her two youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm, on her lap. Big siblings North and Saint sat on either side of Kim as they posed for the family shot.

The first slide showed the picture, with a current photo below it, dated 2022. In the current pic, Kim sported her now-platinum blonde hair and a black two-piece swimsuit with all four kids seated in the same positions as in the throwback photo.

A second share used the same throwback pic, but Kim added a new current photo. This time, Kim faced the camera head-on for the shot as the kids each seemed to have a mind of their own for the adorable capture, which she captioned, “TRUE LOVE!!!!”

In a third and fourth slide, Kim again shared more throwback photos. The first throwback showed her holding and kissing her daughter Chicago, which she captioned, “INFINITE LOVE!!!!” Kim shared a similar photo below, showing herself holding and kissing Chicago, sporting her black bikini.

Kim’s final then-and-now photos showed a pic collage of her and her daughters North and Chicago in various poses at different times in their lives. In one of the throwback pics, Kim was visibly pregnant as she crouched on the sand and sported her long, dark tresses in another “then” pic with Chicago.

Kim then took to her Instagram feed where she shared the “now” photos, which she simply captioned, “LIFE.”

Kim’s post looked like she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the kids at the beach, simply appreciating the simple things in life. Since moving on from her split from Ye, Kim is focusing on spending time with her kids and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and it seems as though life is treating her well these days.

