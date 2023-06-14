Kim Kardashian shows off slim figure in skimpy bikini for a ‘pinky swear’

Social media sensation Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink for a poolside photoshoot that emphasized her curves and natural beauty.

Kim never disappoints when it comes to sharing pics on social media, and her latest carousel of photos was no exception.

The 42-year-old stunner posted to Instagram on Tuesday clad in a bubblegum pink string bikini that accentuated her curvy physique.

Kim opted for a bikini from her SKIMS brand’s swim collection, donning the Swim Triangle Top and Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms, creating a minimalist look in a color that beautifully complemented her hair color, skin tone, and natural makeup palette.

The mom of four arched her back in the first photo, posing on her knees from the pool deck with a gorgeous skyline behind her acting as the backdrop.

Kim shaded herself from the sun’s rays in another shot, posed at a different angle that showed off her toned midsection and flawless complexion.

For the third slide, Kim stuck out her tongue for a playful pose from her lounge chair, covering her face with her hands. The final shot saw Kim posing with her feet dipped in the pool as she placed her hands behind herself in the stunning shot.

Her very apropos caption for the shots read, “Pinky swear ?!”

Kim’s two-piece swimsuit from the SKIMS Swim collection is sold separately. Kim sported the limited edition light pink, and the top is also available in 11 other colors. It retails for $38.

Kim’s bikini bottoms come in the same shades and retail for $36. Both pieces can be purchased at Skims.com.

The brunette bombshell launched SKIMS in 2019, and last year she dropped her swimwear line. SKIMS features women’s underwear, loungewear, shapewear, and now swimwear, and aims to flatter every body shape, size, and skin tone.

“We are setting new standards by providing solutions for every body,” reads the description on SKIMS’ website.

“From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future.”

Kim launched SKKN BY KIM in 2022

Kim further expanded her business last summer when she launched SKKN BY KIM. Kim’s psoriasis diagnosis — a chronic skin disease “that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches” — fueled her dream of creating a skincare line.

Kim’s SKKN BY KIM products were “developed to deliver targeted rejuvenation and nourishment for all skin types, tones, textures, and stages of maturity.”

Customers can purchase her skincare products at skknbykim.com, including everything from cleansers, toners, exfoliants, serums, eye creams, oils, and more, and range in price from $43 for a cleanser to $673 for The Complete Collection, which is currently on sale for $575.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.