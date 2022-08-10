Kim Kardashian shows off single curves in lime thong

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is business as usual, despite going through a breakup.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, was all over the news earlier this month amid reports that she and boyfriend Pete Davidson broke up. The former SNL star and Kim were an item for nine months.

Not abandoning her billion-dollar empire, Kim posted photos of herself in skimpy underwear via her SKIMS brand’s Instagram, ushering in a new drop from her Fits Everybody underwear range and choosing a bright shade for one snap.

Lying on her side, the Hulu star showcased her 2022 weight loss while resting on a step setup.

Showing off her impossibly tiny waist and taut abs, Kim modeled a stretchy and lime green bandeau bra, one she paired with high-waisted and thong briefs – the set is part of a limited edition, color-wise. Kim added in a bob finish via her icy-blonde locks, with a heavy face of flawless makeup accentuating her features.

Addressing shoppers, SKIMS wrote: “JUST DROPPED: NEW FITS EVERYBODY. The mold-to-your-body basics you’re obsessed with just dropped in four bright shades! Don’t miss these limited-edition colors, they won’t last long. Available in sizes XXS-4X and 32A-42DD. Shop select styles now via link in bio.” Shouting out its CEO, the 2019-founded brand added:

“@KimKardashian wears the Fits Everybody Bandeau and Dipped Thong, size XS, in Lime.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘knew’ they were doomed

While reports fly around of Kim deeming Pete too “immature” for her, sources close to both Pete and Kim told Page Six: “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He’d been saying it for a while, and Kim knew it too.”

A separate source from the same outlet, meanwhile, claims:

“Kim, who runs multiple businesses and stars on a reality show, was totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” They continued: “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Kim had, prior to the breakup, jetted out to Australia, where Pete has been shooting the movie Wizards.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in ‘very different places’

While Kim has ex Kanye West to deal with, plus kids North, Saint, Chicago, and West, Pete has no such baggage. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the source further dished.

Pete is known for dating high-profile Hollywood faces and has been in relationships with model Kaia Gerber, singer Ariana Grande, and actress Kate Beckinsale.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.