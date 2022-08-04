Kim Kardashian shows off red stomach after ‘painful’ laser treatment

Kim underwent a “painful” laser treatment on her abs that she called a “game changer.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RaoulGatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian made it clear that she isn’t afraid to endure some pain to maintain her beauty.

The pop culture phenomenon is known for her lucrative business ventures and fashion sense, stunning features, and enviable physique.

Recently, the 41-year-old mom of four visited a cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, where she underwent a “painful” procedure in the name of beauty.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim shared a photo of herself mid-procedure.

In the snap, Kim showed her bare, red abs as she lay on a table while the doctor performed the laser treatment.

It was clear that although the procedure was painful, Kim didn’t mind after seeing the results.

“This is a game changer!!!” Kim captioned the pic. “I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at [Dr. Ashkan Ghavami]’s spa [GPS Aesthetics]. I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

According to Deborah Alessi, CEO and founder of Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics Clinic, the Morpheus laser is popular for a good reason. The laser reportedly produces visible skin tightening results in a short amount of time and stimulates collagen production, consisting of a “30-45 minute procedure with fast needles entering the skin and emitting high radio frequency heat waves to repair cell collagen and tighten the skin.”

Kim continues beauty treatment with body composition scan

Kim didn’t stop there with her beauty treatments, however. After sharing her photo of the laser treatment, Kim then took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared that she also underwent a body composition scan, which provides clients with a personal health snapshot.

Kim shared a video from inside the mobile unit, which conveniently travels to clients to provide their services. Kim’s consultant reviewed her results with her, which provided her bone density score. Kim’s score means that her bones are stronger than 93% of the general population in her age group.

Next, Kim shared her body fat results from one year ago, noting her improvement in just 365 days. “Okay, guys, so a year ago, my body fat percentage was 25% and now it is 18.8%,” Kim noted.

Kim’s consultant added, “That would be considered athlete category.” Kim was excited to hear the feedback, telling her followers, “Athlete category! You hear that?!”

Kim’s weight loss first became noticeable when she quickly dropped nearly 20 lbs. in just three weeks to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe gown she donned for this year’s Met Gala. Since then, Kim has kept the weight off and seemingly dropped even more, as evidenced by recent snaps of her out on the town.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.