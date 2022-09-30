Kim Kardashian shows off new slim figure in shiny tiger-striped pants

Kim Kardashian looks stunning with a bold black eyeshadow look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian is probably one of the most famous media personality ever and surely her incredible fashion sense is one of the reasons why she has that kind of power and recognition.

Kim recently caused a sensation when she was spotted walking to an interview in an amazing outfit that showed her slim figure. She wore a shiny black turtle neck with the gloves attached.

She paired this basic but still stylish piece with a showstopping pair of tiger-striped pants.

These incredible pants matched the high stiletto heels she was wearing, making her legs look a hundred miles long.

Her now platinum blonde hair with darker roots was slicked back into a ponytail to draw attention to her long rectangular black earrings.

Kim Kardashian stuns in tight black turtle neck

She finished accessorizing this look by putting on a big pair of black sunglasses and carrying around a black fluffy handbag.

The American socialite had stopped by to talk to Good Morning America about Hulu’s upcoming season 2 of The Kardashians.

Kardashian is now a very successful businesswoman, focusing her time on her makeup company KKW Beauty, or her shapewear company, Skims, as well as many other projects.

The 41-year-old seems to be entering a new era of her life, as well as when it comes to fashion, and she looked beyond incredible with this new look.

Kim Kardashian leaving the set of Good Morning America. Pic credit: Splash New

Kim Kardashian talks about season 2 of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight since 2007.

Since then, we have seen many different chapters of her life. From getting married, and divorced pretty quickly, to getting married again to singer Kanye West and forming a family, to having a feud with singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. A lot has happened in her life and her previous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, let us watch all of it.

Now that the show is over, the Kardashian family decided to continue their adventures on camera in an exclusive Hulu series. Season 2 is expected to include Kardashian’s relationship and breakup with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, a little of Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thomspon, and much more stuff.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the socialite talked about her life and touched a little on how she is doing in law school, saying she is halfway through.

She also mentioned this is her season of independence, saying, “I feel that way. I just think that you see me making decisions for myself. Obviously, always thinking about my kids. But generally just doing things for myself.”

Watch the full interview of Kim Kardashian for Good Morning America on YouTube.

Season 2 of The Kardashians is out now only on Hulu.