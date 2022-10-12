Kim Kardashian shows off famous curves in sheer dress with ‘low quality pics’

Kim Kardashian stuns fans when she shows off her sheer dress in low-quality fits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It doesn’t matter what camera is used– Kim Kardashian is going to look good in the photo. Kim was out on the town running errands and decided to take some blurry photos to show off to her fans.

The mother of four showed her killer curves in a sheer black long-sleeved dress. Under her dress, she paired the top with a nude bralette to add dimensions to the look.

The starlet’s dress had a long black maxi skirt to perfectly flatter her figure. The dress was altered in the back to show off Kim’s tiny waist. She finished off the look with thick black boots and wedge heels.

For accessories, Kim could not seem to decide what worked best for the outfit. In some photos, fans could see Kim rocking a thick pair of black glasses with a large Birkin bag. In other photos, she can be seen in a much smaller bag.

For her hair, she went for a beneath-the-shoulders bob. Kim has been rocking platinum blonde hair lately, really channeling her inner Barbie.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a closeup of her makeup. She sported a gorgeous gray smokey eye with a sharp contour to highlight her cheekbones and a nude lip.

Kim Kardashian has been loving her monochromatic outfits

Kim has had a busy few weeks with fashion week and handling her many business launches. However, she has still had enough time to take a few pictures for her fans, and they might be noticing a theme. The reality star has been looking amazing opting mainly for monochromatic outfits to wear.

She was seen during Paris Fashion Week with her daughter, North West. The two wore both wearing all black outfits, with Kim choosing to wear a tiny mini dress over a black mesh shirt. She covered the outfit with a long jacket and wore matching stockings to add to her 90s bombshell look.

She put her blonde hair in a messy bun showing off her dark roots. Her makeup was stunning with pink lipstick.

Kanye West does not like Kim’s outfits

Kanye West has always been known to style Kim Kardashian since they got together in 2012. However, now that the power couple is no longer together, Kim has had to find her own style.

During Season 1 of the Hulu show, The Kardashians, she admitted picking her clothes without Kanye’s input gave her a panic attack.

Kim revealed Ye’s thoughts on The Kardashians via Page Six.

She alleged, “The orange look made me so mad. Would’ve went to jail before I went out in that.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.