Kim Kardashian shows off famous curves in see-through plastic dress

Kim stuns in a sheer dress in front of a cyber truck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian might be more eye-catching than a cyber truck as she posed in front of a superimposed Tesla and looked better than ever.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum wore a black gown made completely out of plastic. The dress hugged her curves perfectly and was uniquely designed.

The dress was opaque through the torso and then became sheer further down to show off Kim’s toned legs.

She had strappy nude heels to add to the look.

Letting the ensemble be the star of the show, Kim opted for no jewelry to keep fans focused on the dress.

She kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

She pulled her blonde hair back and slicked it with gel for a high-fashion editorial look.

This ensemble was for the CFDA Fashion Awards that took place in New York City.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian knew what the shapewear industry was missing when she created SKIMS

SKIMS was the brainchild of Kim Kardashian, and she takes a lot of pride when it comes to the company.

When talking to Vogue Magazine, despite the fact that SKIMS has become known for its clothing and loungewear, it was founded based on shapewear. She wanted to give women different options than they had before, and once she realized there was something missing in shapewear, she wanted to create it.

“I used to cut up and sew different styles of shapewear together to create the silhouette I wanted because I could never find the shape I was looking for. Other brands would either flatten my curves, pinch into my skin or roll down. I would also dye pieces with tea bags to match my skin tone as there was such a limited offering of colors on the market. All this experimenting made me notice a gap in the market and realize that there hadn’t been any innovation in this space for so long,” she said.

Kim Kardashian gets cozy in SKIMS pajamas

Despite its beginnings in shapewear, there are many different products customers can buy from the brand, including pajamas. Kim was sipping tea while modeling her latest set.

The mother of four wore a plush grey robe that was tied around her, which she paired with oversized pajama pants.

Kim wore her signature makeup look with neutral eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick.

She wore her platinum blonde hair down and in light waves.