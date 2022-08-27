Kim Kardashian shows off curves in skintight black ensemble

Kim Kardashian showed off her stunning frame in skintight spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian looked thinner than ever as she donned a black jumpsuit that was so tight she probably had to be cut out of it at the end of the night.

The Kardashians star wore a black, spandex jumpsuit that clung to her curves in all the right places, and featured a halter neck. She accessorized with a daring pair of thigh-high boots from high-end brand Vetements that had a picture of Snoop Dogg on the side.

Adding to the look, Kim wore her platinum blonde locks pulled back into a tight, chic bun that gave a view of her smokey eye and frosty pink lips. She later covered her face with a pair of black sunglasses.

Kim was attending the celebrity-filled bash for sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic launch for her Lip Blush Lip Kits, in collaboration with Ulta Beauty.

She later posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram page with pals, influencer Olivia Pierson and model Natalie Halcro, as they were getting ready to go to the party.

The trio sat on top of a wood table, with Olivia looking like a Kim Kardashian doppelgänger wearing her platinum blonde locks parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders. She also wore an all-black ensemble, featuring a leotard under a black maxi skirt and a long, black sweater.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posed in a skintight jumpsuit with pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro

Model Natalie wore a red and white tie-dyed maxi dress that was strapless and emphasized her chest. Her dark hair was worn down as she ran her fingers through it.

The girls looked to be having tons of fun as they sat on the wood table in a variety of poses, each one racier than the next.

Kim captioned the fun shots, “can’t get on your level we’re passed that,” and they received over 1 million likes, including from her sister Khloe Kardashian, model Emily Ratajkowski, and former Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

Kim looked thinner than ever after talking about her weight loss for a magazine interview

After her recent weight loss for the Met Gala made the news, Kim is looking noticeably thinner than ever. The reality star’s shrinking frame has been a huge topic of conversation, with some criticism coming at her for the rapid timeline.

However, she defended herself, claiming if it was for a movie role, nobody would say anything. She told Allure, “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.”

Not only has Kim lost weight, but her entire image has changed. Her hair is platinum blonde, she’s wearing tighter, more spandex outfits, and futuristic accessories. It appears she’s definitely in her post-Kanye West era and it looks good on her.

The Kardashians Season 2 will begin streaming on Hulu September 22.