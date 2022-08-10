Kim Kardashian shows off curves in nude Skims to promote skin-toned earbuds

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting a breakup slow down her business. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian has a lot going on right now with the Pete Davidson breakup news hitting this week and Kanye West’s reaction to it.

That’s not going to stop the 41-year-old reality star from getting down to business though, as she proved with her most recent social media promotion.

On Tuesday, Kim surprised us with a new collab as she modeled a nude SKIMS tank and matching silky shorts. The Kardashians star is known for her love of neutrals and her most recent photo share was proof that she’s still pushing skin-toned hues, even marketing them for other brands.

In this case, the brand is Beats by Dre as Kim models their newest offering — one of three different skin-toned new earbuds that are made to match you, literally. In fact, the pair that Kim is wearing in the photo match her nude outfit perfectly.

In her hands, Kim held the cases for all three colorways that are light, medium and dark to ensure that everyone has a pair that meets their needs.

Kim captioned the post, “I’m so excited to share Beats Fit Pro by @beatsbydre will be coming soon in 3 signature neutrals, designed by me! Can’t wait for you to try them out on 8/16.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split was a long time coming

On the surface, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance looked like it might have lasted. However, behind the scenes was another story.

Now that we’re several days into the saga of Kim and Pete’s breakup, sources are starting to spill all the dirt about why the couple called it quits.

And while there are a lot of different stories going around, the main theme in all of them is that Kim and Pete’s age difference, 13 years, was becoming exhausting for Kim.

After all, she’s a mom of four, a reality star, and a business mogul — the SKIMS founder has a lot on her plate already. So when Pete would want her to drop everything and run off to spend time together, she reportedly couldn’t keep up.

There were also reports that Pete was just a little too needy, always wanting to be with Kim or in close contact. And while that’s sweet, it’s certainly not going to work when it comes to Kim’s busy lifestyle.

Kim furious with Kanye West for trolling Pete Davidson again

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is over, they still care very much about each other. It seems that both their busy schedules just made it too much for them to make things work.

So when Kanye West took to Instagram to troll Pete over the breakup news, rumor had it that Kim was furious with her ex-husband for continuing his social media stunts.

All of this drama is just the tip of the iceberg for the Kar-Jenner clan and the timing is perfect too. With a new season of their Hulu series starting soon, this is exactly what the famous family needed to stir up interest in seeing them all on-screen again.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.