Kim Kardashian shows off bodysuit that ‘Fits Everybody’

Kim Kardashian is stunning in the tightest of blue bodysuits as she shows that her SKIMS brand can absolutely cater to everyone.

The billionaire mogul, 41, turned heads in a new photo posted to the SKIMS Instagram this week, showing off her 21-pound weight loss and showing she’s looking great amid her recent split from Pete Davidson.

Drawing attention to her super-slim figure and tiny waist, the Hulu star sizzled as the clingy fabrics clung to her frame, posing from a studio and sending the camera a fierce gaze.

Posing in the low-cut and strappy one-piece, Kim rocked a polished and flawless bob as she continues to rock her ice-blonde locks, also placing both hands above her head for a confident finish.

In a caption, SKIMS told shoppers, “Kim takes Mykonos. Your favorite Fits Everybody foundations got a stunning splash of color for summer. Shop this bold blue and more limited edition colors at the link in bio. @KimKardashian wears the Square Neck Bodysuit, size S, in Mykonos.”

The inclusive edge is also channeled by 38-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian, whose Good American brand this year released its Always Fits range.

Kim Kardashian continues with SKIMS empire

SKIMS started out retailing shapewear, but the iconic brand is now a one-stop shop for fans wanting everything from basics and sleepwear to slip dresses and swimwear.

“Having a woman tell me that SKIMS is the first shapewear she has found that actually matches her skin tone, or comes in a size that fits and feels comfortable, is the entire reason I started SKIMS and am so excited to see it expand and reach new customers,” the reality star told Nordstrom.

“My goal for SKIMS is to continue to expand and find new ways to create innovative solutions with our shapewear that work for all women. I want women to turn to SKIMS for all of their dressing needs and be able to find an option that really works for them, from shapewear to day-to-day underwear and cozy lounge pieces that become a staple in their wardrobe,” Kim added.

Kim Kardashian expands retail grip with SKKN

Kim this year launched her nine-step SKKN by Kim brand, a skincare company that came with all the promo in the world and now boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram.

In 2022, Kim is estimated to have a net worth of $1.4 billion.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.