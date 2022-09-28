Kim Kardashian shows off amazing legs in plunging white minidress

Kim Kardashian wore a thigh-skimming white minidress after debuting her new Dolce & Gabbana collab. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian has proved that she’s moved into the high fashion world after launching her new Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, Ciao Kim.

The Kardashians star was in Milan to launch the new collection at Milan Fashion Week and sported a thigh-skimming white dress as she stepped outside her hotel.

The Dolce & Gabbana number showed off Kim’s toned legs and was cinched in at the waist, hugging her curves in all the right places.

Kim’s hair was her signature platinum blonde, though she went full-on Millenial vibes by bringing back the side part.

Her accessories included white heels, a white jacket she wore only around her arms, and a cross necklace.

She was seen walking outside the hotel as paparazzi stood outside in various locations of her room. Later on, she was shown at the Dolce & Gabbana offices, where she sat at a table with several photos of outfits.

Kim Kardashian debuted her new Dolce & Gabbana Ciao Kim collaboration at Milan Fashion Week

Kim debuted her new Dolce & Gabbana collaboration at Milan Fashion Week alongside designers Stefano and Domenico, walking out at the end of the show in a sensational sparkling, black, floor-length dress with her hair twisted up into an elegant chignon with pieces hanging down.

Kim thanked the entire team at Dolce & Gabbana in an Instagram video that showed the whole show. She revealed in the caption that they weren’t actually new clothes “but a curated selection of looks from the D & G archives.”

She wrote, “We went through every single look from 1987 onwards, literally books & books & I selected my personal favorites that I felt were the most iconic.”

Kim has been promoting the collab with black and white short films

Over the last few days, Kim has been posting promotional videos for the new collaboration. In one tongue-in-chic video, Kim sat down at a table wearing a glittering one-piece leotard as her hair was once again twisted up into an elegant bun.

She slowly twisted spaghetti onto her fork and slurped it up as a waiter came by to pour her some wine.

All of the promotions appeared to show Kim in black and white and eating some sort of delicious Italian food.

A second promotion showed Kim in what looked like a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, as she ate ice cream while paparazzi took her picture close up. In the end, she pushed away a cameraman and smashed her ice cream into the lens of another.

The last video showed her eating pizza in the backseat of a car, and was captioned, “An appetizer before the show.”

All of the promotions were highly artistic and creative, with Kim claiming in her caption from the runway video, “they also trusted me & my team to create all of the content, the short film, music & creative direction of the show, working along side their incredible team.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.