Kim Kardashian shows new body in white mesh thong and bra

Kim Kardashian flaunts her figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian debuted a white mesh bra and underwear set from SKIMS today. The reality TV star likely knows that the best model for her line is herself, so she flaunted her body in a social media video.

Although the video was not revelatory, it served its purpose and got people talking. The recently blonde star of The Kardashians lost weight for the 2022 Met Gala and has enjoyed showing it off ever since. She also hit back at critics who condemned her weight loss.

The petite SKIMS CEO is known for fluctuating weight, although her body looks fantastic no matter what the scale reads. For now, it seems Kim is into her 16-pound weight loss.

Kim Kardashian drops new SKIMS merchandise

Kim Kardashian shared her latest piece from SKIMS in a video on her Instagram story. Kim’s blonde hair is in a low bun, with a center part, as she holds a phone in her hand and points it at the mirror. She stands, looking at her reflection in her new SKIMS shapewear.

Kim asked the camera and her fans, “Oh my god, how cute is this SKIMS mesh?”

She continued staring at herself before saying, “It’s really so, so cute. I love it.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She pivoted her hip and placed her weight on one leg to show off her mesh underwear with “skims” printed on the fabric. Kim’s tiny waist and curvy hips were on display in the video.

Kim Kardashian slams double standard of weight loss in Hollywood

Kim Kardashian slammed the double standard in Hollywood of losing weight or gaining weight for a role. She shared that some actors receive praise for weight transformation in the name of a movie role.

Meanwhile, Kim lost 16 pounds to fit into an archived dress from Marilyn Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy. Although Kim won’t be winning any Oscars anytime soon, she argued that a fashion moment is like a movie role. Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, gave an interesting argument to support her claim.

Kim explained to The New York Times, “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role, and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.”

She continued to plead her case, “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Finally, she shared that her weight loss methods were not unhealthy.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.