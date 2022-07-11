Kim Kardashian showcases weight loss in silver bikini, twins with sister Khloe

Kim and Khloe Kardashian showcased their massive weight loss in matching bathing suits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia/MJT/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian have both lost several pounds in the last year, and now they’re showing off their enviable figures while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The Kardashians stars looked sensational as they twinned in metallic, silver, attention-grabbing swimsuits.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian show off their weight loss in matching bathing suits

Kim wore a silver bikini with the bottoms lifted up around her hips to show off her famous curves; her ample assets were on display in the plunging top.

Khloe wore a silver one-piece suit that showcased her weight loss, with her taut abs noticeable underneath.

Both women wore their hair down, with Khloe letting hers get wet, and Kim kept her platinum blonde locks dry.

They frolicked on the beach, chatted away, and were even seen taking a shower in what could have been a Sports Illustrated cover.

Khloe has lost a lot of weight after her split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe, who was the host of the show The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, has clearly found inspiration from the show. Her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is the father to her daughter True, 4, is known as a serial cheater, and the drama about his recent scandal has played out on the recent season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Khloe has lost a ton of weight in recent months, even to the point where she is concerning fans with how thin she looks. Khloe posted photos from her birthday party in which she wore a pink spandex dress and looked completely different from a few years prior.

A follower wrote, “Your beautiful please don’t get any thinner ? [heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds for the Met Gala

For her part, Kim Kardashian revealed she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress for the 2022 Met Gala and later lost another five, bringing the total to 21 pounds.

She told the Today Show, “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health.”

She added, “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21lbs. now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever.”

Kim and Khloe wore matching black bikinis in the water

The sisters posted a recent bikini photo to Instagram in which they twinned again in black string bikinis, walking in the clear blue water and showing off their fit figures.

Khloe hilariously captioned her post, “We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko,” referencing a hilarious scene on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim loses a diamond earring in the water and proceeds to freak out, claiming it was $75,000.

Kourtney, always with the witty one-liners, told her, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

The scene is one of the most iconic in Keeping Up With The Kardashians history.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.