Kim Kardashian shouts out brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: ‘I love how our daughters are besties’

Kim Kardashian shares birthday posts for Rob Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/E!/YouTube

Rob Kardashian likes to keep a low profile on social media but today his sister Kim Kardashian is giving him lots of attention in honor of his birthday.

The Kardashians star shared some sweet messages for Rob on social media and called him her “good luck charm” since his birthday falls on St. Patrick’s Day.

During her shoutout, the KKW Beauty founder also mentioned Rob as a dad and expressed happiness in how close their daughters have become.

Kim Kardashian shouts out Rob Kardashian on his birthday

Kim Kardashian’s first birthday post to Rob included a photo of them from years ago. Kim appeared to be a teenager in the photo and Rob much younger as they enjoyed some brother/sister bonding on a jet ski.

In the message which was posted to Twitter Kim wrote, “I love you so much, Robbie! Happy Birthday, @robkardashian Words can’t even describe how special you are!”

She continued, “Not only are u the funniest human being but just the best human being! You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying!”

I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashian Words can’t even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying! pic.twitter.com/WTZlG6UXJ1 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2022

The mom-of-four added another tweet that read, “You’re always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL, I love how our daughters are besties! “

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are!” she added. “I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today.”

Pic credit: @KimKardashian/Twitter

Khloe Kardashian shares sweet birthday post for ‘best friend’ Rob Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian wrote a sweet birthday tribute for her brother as well.

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world! My little leprechaun 🍀🍀 my Ace in life!” wrote Khloe Kardashian in an Instagram post.

“You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime.”

Khloe added, “You are my best friend…Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit.”

“Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner shared a collage of her only son and wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son… you have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever.”

“You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure,” added Kris.

The Kardashians will premiere Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.