Kim Kardashian shares ‘the coolest’ childhood photo of herself, Kourtney and Khloe

The Kardashian family is known for their style, businesses, and even their love lives. Above that, though, one thing they always take seriously is their relationship with one another.

They often talk about the importance of family and have spent nearly two decades building an empire and ensuring that no one forgets their names and always remembers how much they have each other’s backs.

They’ve shared details of their tight bond over the years on their long-running show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And they’ll continue to do the same with their new Hulu series. However, this family doesn’t need TV cameras to remind the public of their love for one another.

Kim shares a throwback pic of her sisters

Social media is a major player for the Kardashian family as they often use it to promote their careers and business ventures. However, sometimes they use it just to have a little fun.

Kim recently shared a childhood photo on her Instagram page of her and her sisters, showing a bit of their playful side. The picture features Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe as kids, each dressed up in different pink costumes.

Khloe is seen wearing a ballerina outfit, Kim is dressed as a flapper dancer, and Kourtney poses in her genie costume. It appears to be Halloween as Khloe is holding on to pieces of candy. Kim is ready to take a bite of something as the three young girls stare wide-eyed into the camera.

Kim kept the caption of her post short and sweet by simply writing, “The coolest.”

The Kardashians sign on to keep sharing their lives

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021 after becoming one of the longest-running reality shows. It was a huge success for E! network and allowed fans to get a peek inside the family’s lives over the years.

They shared so many personal moments on camera, and some viewers were shocked to hear the show was ending. However, the famous family surprised their fans when they revealed they would be returning to TV, this time through a multi-year deal made with Hulu.

The agreement allows the family to create original content to be streamed exclusively on Hulu. The first will be their reality show, The Kardashians, which will premiere later this month. The show will focus on the women of the family – matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters – as they each navigate their personal and professional lives.

Ahead of the release of their new show, the Kardashian family sat down with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America to discuss what is to be expected. The ladies shared that they are all going through new things and are excited to continue sharing their lives with their fans.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.